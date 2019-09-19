2019 Laver Cup preview: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz 

This year's Laver Cup features some of the biggest names in the sport, including recent US Open winner Rafael Nadal and world number three Roger Federer.

However, the first night session of this year's tournament features two first-timers at the Laver Cup in world number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas and the tall North American Taylor Fritz.

Tsitsipas began the season playing some incredible tennis, with notable wins over Roger Federer at the Australian Open which lead to his first grand slam semi-final appearance, and a win over Rafael Nadal in Madrid.

However, after a poor run on the North American hard courts this summer, the Greek has already vowed to prove himself at this year's Laver Cup. This comes after he claimed, following his first-round defeat to Andrey Rublev at this year's US Open, that he sometimes does not 'feel inspired' on the court.

Fritz looks to continue bright 2019

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz is having his best season so far on the ATP Tour, claiming his first ATP title on the grass courts of Eastbourne earlier this summer.

The American joined Team World after Kevin Anderson withdrew from the squad last week to take the rest of the year off due to injury.

Team Europe captain John McEnroe sees Taylor Fritz as the perfect addition for the squad and spoke highly of the world number 25.

"Taylor is having the best season of his career. He's shown some blistering form this year. He's only 21 years old, he gets on great with all the guys and he'll be a great addition to the team in Geneva."

The winning team of the Laver Cup must reach 13 points before the opposition, with the matches on each day being worth more points as the tournament progresses.

Team World will be looking to claim their first win in the Laver Cup, after Team Europe took the title last year, winning 13-8, and also won in 2017 also by 15 points to 9. McEnroe claims that Team World must be strategic, as Team Europe will be 'tough to beat'.

The match-up comes after the first day session of the event, where Dominic Thiem plays Denis Shapovalov, followed by Fabio Fognini vs Jack Sock.

Each player will be motivated to start the tournament well for their respective teams, as the opening round of matches has proved vital for Team Europe in terms of gaining momentum in their triumphs in previous years.

