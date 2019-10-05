Tigres vs Santos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tigres vs Santos live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick - off time: 20pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Santos match.
How to watch Tigres vs Santos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tigres: Last lineup
Guzmán; Dueñas, Ayala, Salcedo, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Aquino, Damm, De Souza; Valencia, Gignac
Santos: Last lineup
Orozco; Arteaga, Rodríguez, Doria, Orrantia; Valdés, Lozano, Rivas, Lozano; Furch, Castillo.
Santos: Team News
Fernando Gorriarán talked about the planning of the match they will do in the Volcano and how they intend to cancel the feline set. "In the middle they have two very important players who make the ball circulate well inside the field, so we are going to make a high pressure as we have been doing, not to let them play, to be so free, is the main objective that we have".
Tigres: Team News
The Tigres team's losses continue for this weekend's duel with Santos. Aquino's absence is because he received special permission from the feline club to perform his wedding. On the other hand, Edu Vargas will also be absent because he suffered a medial ligament distension of the left knee, and although at the moment it is unknown how long he will be out of the pitches, against Santos he will not play.
Full Motivation
On the other hand, Tigres of 'Tuca' Ferretti are motivated after winning the Classic Regio in their visit to the BBVA Stadium. Although they are not in the top positions, the university team seek to close the tournament accumulating the most points and thus ensure their place in the league as they are currently in the 8th position.
To stay on top
Los Santos Laguna, despite last weekend's away defeat to Pumas, the Guerreros remain at the top of the overall standings and are looking for three points to stay in first place.
On this Saturday, a good match awaits us between the leader Santos and one of the candidates for the title which is Tigres.
Kick-off time: 20:00 pm
The Tigres vs Santos match will be played at Tigres Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick - off is scheduled at 20:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Santos!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre - game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.