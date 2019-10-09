Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan qualify for the WTA Finals

One of the most famous sisters on the tour, Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, reunited together this year and won four WTA doubles titles to label themselves as a force not to be reckoned with once again. The Chan sisters are one of the most active pairings on the tour, competing in 20 events which allowed them to be fifth on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard.

As a result, they managed to seal themselves a spot at the year-ending WTA Finals Shenzhen, after qualifying for the tournament together in 2015. The newly-adopted Round Robin format will be familiar to them, as they reached the semifinals in Singapore through the format four years ago.

It was a stellar start to 2019 for the Chan sisters, who reached seven consecutive quarterfinals to start the year with. They failed to make a huge impact at the Grand Slams, missing out on multiple opportunities to reach their first Major final together as a pair. Four WTA titles in Hobart, Doha, Eastbourne, and Osaka respectively were impressive, however.

The Chan sisters with their Osaka title | Photo: Koji Watanabe

Amidst several disappointing losses this year, it has been a decent season for Chan sisters and they will be looking to end the year on a high note in Shenzhen.