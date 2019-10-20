Murray vs Wawrinka: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch ATP Antwerp Final 2019
Follow along for Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 ATP Antwerp Final. Start time: 10am ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't take off from here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis for this Wawrinka vs Murray match.
Wawrinka's road to the final
On the other hand, Stan Wawrinka defeated Janick Sinner 6-3 6-2 securing his spot in today's final. The Switzerland native hadn't competed since the US Open.
"The most important thing is the way I am playing, the way I am moving and the way I am feeling on the court. It has been great.”
"The most important thing is the way I am playing, the way I am moving and the way I am feeling on the court. It has been great.”
Murray's road to the final
“I did very well to turn that match around today. It was tough," said Murray after beating Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in semifinals. "He was playing huge from the back of the court… It was tricky today but I am obviously happy to be back in a final.”
Andy Murray is into his first ATP final since March 2017. This Sunday, an old rivalry will resurface when he faces vintage foe Stanislas Wawrinka.
What time is Murray vs Wawrinka: Antwerp Final?
The Murray vs Wawrinka match will be played on ATP 250 Antwerp Center Court. The start of play is scheduled at 10am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of 2019 ATP Antwerp Final match: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.