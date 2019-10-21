Dayana Yastremska qualifies for the WTA Elite Trophy

After breaking into the international scene last year, Dayana Yastremska continued her remarkable rise in 2019 by winning two WTA titles and cracking the top-25 for the first time in her career. A huge threat to the top players when in her best form, the Ukrainian youngster has successfully qualified for the WTA Elite Trophy for the first time and will make her debut in Zhuhai.

Yastremska looked destined for an impressive season when she lifted the title at the Thailand Open but was forced to struggle through a four-match losing streak on clay soon after. Not living up to her own expectations, Yastremska snapped her poor form in stunning fashion with a title at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Dayana Yastremska with her Strasbourg title | Photo: Elyxandro Cegarra

Recently, she made the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open after several dull months, stunning Pliskova for her first career top-10 win. In addition, Yastremska also made the last eight in Tianjin and enters Zhuhai fresh off a second-round exit at the Kremlin Cup.

She is drawn into the same group as Donna Vekic and top seed Kiki Bertens, whom she lost to in Beijing at the start of the month. The Ukrainian will be looking to end a solid year on a high note, targetting to reach a new career-high ranking after the tournament.