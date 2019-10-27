Federer vs De Minaur: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch ATP Basel Final 2019
Follow along for Roger Federer vs Alex De Minaur live stream online, TV channel, final preview, odds and score updates of the 2019 ATP Swiss Indors Basel Finak. Start time: Federer vs De Minaur: 10am ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis for this Federer vs De Minaur Basel Final.
What time is Federer vs De Minaur: Basel Final?
The Federer vs De Minaur match will be played on St. Jakobshalle central stadium. The start of play is scheduled at 10am ET.
The 20-year-old Alex de Minaur earned his spot in today's final after sweating for almost three hours and setting the tone against Reilly Opelka 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
After a weak first half of the season, the Australian has bounced back in a major way, winning titles in Atlanta and Zhuhai before his deep run this week in Basel.
Home court advantage: Federer
"(The fans) enjoy when I'm playing good tennis and it pushes me to play even better, keep on trying every point and try to make something happen. That's what you do with a home court advantage."
In the semifinal stage, Federer outplayed third seeded Stefanos Tsisipas 6-4 6-4. With this win, the Swiss star secured his 50th victory of the season.
For another record
This Sunday, Roger Federer will try to break another ATP record by lifting his 10th ATP Basel title when he faces Australian Next-Gen Alex De Minaur.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of 2019 ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Final: Roger Federer vs Alex De Minaur!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.