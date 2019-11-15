Nitto ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev "looking forward" to crucial match against Daniil Medvedev in quest to maintain his title defense 

World number six Alexander Zverev faces a crunch match in his final round robin match against Daniil Medvedev in his bid to defend his Nitto ATP Finals title. The German just needs a win to progress to the semifinals and a matchup against Dominic Thiem.

The 2018 champion began play in Group Agassi with a 6-4, 6-2 demolition of world number one Rafael Nadal and followed that up with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second match. Zverev holds a 4-1 edge against Medvedev, but the Russian won their most recent meeting in Shanghai.

Zverev sums up current situation in London as he readies for crucial round robin finale

Speaking on the scenario he faces as he readies for his battle with Medvedev, Zverev said "i'm in the same situation I was last year, pretty much exactly the same. I lost the second match quite easily. Didn't play my best. But my chances are in my hands. I'm looking forward to it."

On his play in London, the German commented that "against Rafa, I obviously played a great match. He (Tsitsipas) played a fantastic match. I thought I played really bad. At this level, this is how it goes when somebody plays great and you don't play your best.

"This is just how it is sometimes, but still, there is a lot of things that I did not do great, and I have to change that to have a chance on Friday. Things are still in my hands, and i'm looking forward to it, because I can still decide whether i'm here on Saturday or not."

Zverev contros his own destiny as well as Nadal's/Photo: Peter Staples

Medvedev still has a slim chance of qualifying, needing to defeat Zverev in straight sets and the German is fully aware of this: "He still has something to play for, I guess." The outcome of this match will also determine Nadal's fate.

It's been a disappointing year for the world number six and he said that "a lot this year has to do with my mental state and how it was during the year. So it was not tennis only. It was everything else. It's going to be interesting. I just hope to finish the season strong, do the best I can here and get ready for 2020."