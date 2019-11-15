Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic was playing "too neutral" in loss to Roger Federer 

Novak Djokovic has seen his 2019 season come to a close in disappointing fashion as he fell to Roger Federer 6-4, 6-3 in the final round robin match of Group Borg at the Nitto ATP Finals. The loss snapped a five-match winning streak for Djokovic against the Swiss and assured Rafael Nadal of the year-end number one ranking.

World number two assesses variety of topics after loss

Djokovic began his post-match press conference by stating "it was not much that I did right in this match, to be honest. I mean, realistically he was the better player in all aspects and absolutely deserved to win. He served great, moved well, returned my serve very well. From his end, I think he did everything right.

"From my end, I just --- you know, I was just playing too neutral. I couldn't read his serve well. Just a pretty bad match from my side. It was an important match, and I think every time I face Roger or Rafa anyhwere in the world, it's a lot of excitement. It was loud. It was electric. You know, it was a good atmosphere."

In the second set, the world number two appeared to hurt his elbow and hopes it won't affect him as he prepares to play in next week's Davis Cup: "yeah, well, I hope it's nothing that will really unable me to play Madrid. The pain was pretty sharp. But I could play the rest of the match.

"If I had something really serious, I think I wouldn't be able to hold the racquet. So it was probably just an awkward, quick movement that i did. It did not pose any form of issues later on."

Commenting on the way his season ended, the 16-time major champion offered these thoughts: "I'm not happy with the way I finished the season. I mean. obviously, this is not the way I want to play on the court, first of all. You've got to accept that you have these kind of days and move on.

"If I have to draw the line, I think it was a very good season, winning two Slams and five titles. All in all, it was a good season. You try to look at the positives. As I said, I just came off the court under not such a positive impression of my game and the way I ended my season. Tomorrow, will probably reflect on it in a different way."

Djokovic will now begin 2020 as the second-ranked player in the world, his defeat ensuring Nadal of the number one ranking. He said "well, look, you know it was on the line. Of course, that was a big motivation also for the end of the season, but, yeah, I mean, every time you step on the court, you know there is something on the line.

"So, you know, I feel pressure and excitement all the time, every single match, especially if I play against the best players in the world."

With the Davis Cup beginning next week, Djokovic will look to lead Serbia to its third title, having previously won the event in 2010 and 2011. "I'm hoping right now things are physically fine. Of course the gas tank is not full as beginning of the season, but I am motivated to join the guys and play there, because I have not played in the team competition of Davis Cup for some time.

"So I look forward to it. They are my dear friends, all of the guys in the team, and I can't wait to feel that team spirit. The format is different. Should be exciting."