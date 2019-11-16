Nitto ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini hails "phenomenal season" after season-ending victory over Dominic Thiem

Matteo Berrettini capped a breakout 2019 season with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Dominic Thiem at the Nitto ATP Finals Despite already having been eliminated, the Italian ends his season on a high note after a rise that saw him start the year ranked 54th.

Berrettini reflects on memorable season

The Italian has enjoyed his first ATP Finals, saying "yeah, it was a great week so far. Before the week started, you know, my team, we talk a little bit and we said to each other, let's enjoy this week."

The rapid ascension of Berrettini, outside the Top 50 when 2019 began, surprised even him: "yeah, for sure being here wasn't a goal at the beginning of the year. Also before US Open, I didn't expect that. I wasn't thinking about that.

"I knew that I was playing good in springtime, you know, like on clay season. It's just crazy that it happened. And nothing. I'm happy."

Understandably, the Italian is feeling the effects of a long season that saw him win three titles: "yeah, for sure i'm tired after a long season like this, but it's not just that. I played a lot of matches on grass, on clay, on hard courts.

"It's tough. It's my second year on tour so you have to get used to it. I think next year is going to be better because i'm learning a lot. I have some parts of my body that are not feeling great. I'm just working to be better."

Berrettini ends 2019 on a high after starting 2019 outside the Top 50/Photo: Peter Staples

The world number eight will participate in Italy's Davis Cup team next week in Madrid and he is looking forward to it: "I never played those kind of competition. I played Davis Cup, but not like this. I think it's going to be fun to see how it's going to be.

"The groups are a little bit different, and the new format with Davis Cup are different. So everything can happen. Best of three sets, two singles, one doubles. It's going to be different, but when you are playing for your country with a team, it's different.

"You can find, I think, more energy. Even if you're tired like I am, i'm going to find, for sure, a lot of energy to play these kind of matches."