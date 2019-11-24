Davis Cup 2019 final Live Stream: Shapovalov vs Nadal Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
3-5 | With much suffering, Auger wins his serve, but Roberto takes off to win the game and put the 1-0 for Spain.
2-3 | Auger breaks the service! Battling a lot the Canadian, who now has a chance to counter.
1-3 | Game for Auger. He won his service by lifting a breaking ball from Roberto. Turn for the Spanish with the serve.
0-3 | And Roberto confirms it! Break for the Spanish! This second set is very good and, therefore, the first point of the final for Spain.
0-1 | Roberto wins his set without problems! More aggressive the spanish, with confidence.
6-5 | Another blank game for Auger, which ensures the tie break. Roberto will take out to force the tiebreaker.
3-3 | Blank game for Roberto, who still does not lose a point with his serve despite leading zero winners.
The Canadian Auger-Aliassime has been testing himself in training and his feelings to debut have been optimal. While it is risky to be from the game for the first time in the final, Canadians have high hopes for the young man, who has not been able to play due to discomfort in his ankle.
Auger-Aliassime is only 19 years old (2000) and will make his Davis Cup debut in the final. The young man is currently number 21 in the world and has been doing a rising season.
- Record of 31 consecutive victories and 17 consecutive qualifiers won.
They talk about their numbers in Roland Garros or Monte Carlo, but Nadal in Davis is also amazing.
Spain will try to win its sixth Davis Cup today
There are just two hours left before the final starts in Madrid. At 4:00 pm, he will throw the ball in the Manolo Santana. Roberto Bautista has been training normally and will fight for the first point.