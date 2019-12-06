Caroline Wozniacki to retire after 2020 Australian Open

Former World Number One and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki has announced that she is to retire from tennis following the 2020 Australian Open, calling time on what has been a stellar career.

Wozniacki, who spent a total of 71 weeks as the world number one and won 30 career titles, said in a statement that she had “accomplished everything I could ever dream on court,” and that she was looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

Wozniacki first rose to prominence when she won junior Wimbledon back in 2006, and she reached her first Grand Slam final just three years later at the US Open, losing to Kim Clijsters. She reached the world number one ranking for the first time in 2010 and held the top spot for 67 weeks, though attracted arguably unfair criticism for not winning a maiden Grand Slam title during that time.

Wozniacki won the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore (Zimbio/Clive Brunskill)

After suffering a dip in form for a few seasons, the Dane had a resurgence towards the end of the 2014 season, reaching her second US Open final, losing to good friend Serena Williams, and finishing the season in the top five. The Dane then had struggles with form and injury, though a run to the 2016 US Open semifinal when ranked outside the top 70 proved to be a major turning point, proceeding to win the WTA Finals in 2017 and then the Australian Open title in 2018. That win saw her briefly return to the world number one ranking.

2019 saw a dip in Wozniacki’s form following her diagnosis with arthritis in 2018, with it being the first season since 2007 that she did not win a singles title. However, after a stellar career, Wozniacki is well deserving of the opportunity to end her career on what proved to be the biggest stage of her career, and will just do that in a month’s time.