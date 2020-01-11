ATP Cup Final Spain vs Serbia: Live Stream Online TV and How to  Watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Lajovic seeks to continue surprisingly good hard court form
The number two behind the 16-time major champion, Lajovic has shown a high level on the hard courts this week, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov to help the Serbs into the title match.
Lajovic seeking to deliver lead for Djokovic
Bautista Agut looks to continue fine play
Bautista Agut, in the top ten in the world, has set Nadal up beautifully all week and he holds a 5-0 career record against Lajovic, having won 12 of 14 career sets against his Serbian counterpart.
When to watch
The match is scheduled to begin at 3:50am following the first match between Roberto Bautista Agut and Dusan Lajovic.
Top two players in the world continue legendary rivalry
This is the 55th career meeting between Nadal and Djokovic with the Serbian holding a 28-26 edge, having won their last eight hard court meetings. However, it was the Spaniard who won their last match in the final of Rome last year.
Djokovic fights to lead Serbia into final
Similar to Nadal, Djokovic had a relatively easy time early on. A two tiebreak win over Kevin Anderson was followed by dominant victories over Cristian Garin and Gael Monfils before close escapes against Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. He has also assisted Serbia in picking up key doubles wins.
Nadal's performance at the ATP Cup so far
After relatively easy wins over Nikoloz Basilashvili and Pablo Cuevas, the world number one struggled to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka before a shock defeat to David Goffin. A semifinal win over Alex de Minaur clinched Spain's spot in the final. Nadal has also played doubles, amassing a perfect record.
Spain, Serbia vying for inaugural ATP Cup title
This is the first edition of the ATP Cup, which replaces both the Hopman Cup and the Sydney International. Replaced by a team-style competition, the tournament features 12 teams with 4 players each.
Welcome, everyone!
Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the ATP Cup match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic! My name is John Lupo and I will be your host for this crucial match.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and warmups for this Spain vs Serbia match.