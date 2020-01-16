ATP Adelaide Day 4 wrapup: Auger-Aliassime, Rublev, Harris, Paul power into semifinals

The quarterfinals of the Adelaide International were contested on Thursday with some favorites winning and a couple of shock results rounding out the semifinal lineup. Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and third seed Andrey Rublev confirmed their spots in the semifinals while qualifiers Lloyd Harris and Tommy Paul also reached the last four.

Auger-Aliassime routs Bolt, Rublev survives against Evans to set up blockbuster semifinal showdown

The second-seeded Canadian had little difficulty in dispatching of Aussie Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-0 in just 55 minutes. Auger-Aliassime had the best serving day of his career, dropping just four points on his delivery and winning the final ten games, five them breaks of serve.

Auger-Aliassime roared through his quarterfinal match/Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Rublev needed three sets to get past the scrappy Dan Evans to remain undefeated (6-0) on the season. The Russian broke in the very first game, rode his serve to the set, saving the only break point he faced to take the lead. Evans claimed the only break of the set in the fourth game to eventually even up the match.

The third seed went up a break early in the deciding set after Evans blasted a forehand error and sealing the win after a service winner that kept his perfect season alive and set up a second career meeting with Auger-Aliassime.

Harris, Paul surprise Spanish opponents to set up unlikely semifinal

The other semifinal will see two of the unlikeliest participants to contest a last four match in some time as world number 90 Paul and world number 91 Harris, both qualifiers, set up the unlikely encounter with gritty victories over a pair of Spaniards to guarantee a first-time finalist.

Harris defeated fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3, dropping just seven points on serve and not facing a break point in the match. Paul claimed his first career tour-level semifinal berth with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Like Harris, the American never faced a break point and won an astounding 94 percent of his second serve points.