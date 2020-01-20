2020 Australian Open: Marton Fucsovics says "everything was working well" in first round upset of Denis Shapovalov

The biggest upset of the Australian Open so far was caused by Marton Fucsovics as he stunned 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in four sets on Margaret Court Arena.

Winning 81 percent of his first serve points and 54 percent on his second serve, the 27-year old qualifier advanced into the second round in Melbourne after a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory.

Fucsovics credits improved serve, Hungarian fans for shock win

The Hungarian began his post-match press conference by saying "I never lost in the first round in the main draw here. I like the atmosphere here, I like the courts, the speed of the court, I like the balls, the weather, it's good to be here."

He continued by stating "I have good memories here (he reached the fourth round in 2018), and also a lot of Hungarian fans, they are supporting me and that was very important for me in the hard moments."

With a new coaching team of Miklos Jansco and Zoltan Nagy, the 27-year old has gotten his year off to a good start, the upset of Shapovalov following a quarterfinal run in Doha.

Fucsovics remains unbeaten in the first round at Melbourne Park/Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"We were working a lot on my serve", Fucsovics said. "I think everyone can see my serve improved a lot. I lost my serve once in the match and I think that was the key.I was serving very well and I was playing aggressive when I needed to. Everything was working well today."

​​​​​​​Normally reserved and laid-back on court, Fuscovics showed a great deal of emotion in the three hour, 13 minute contest.

"It was a really big moment, one of my biggest wins of my career. I tried to keep it (my emotions) low and just focus on the next point, but when it was tiebreak in the fourth set and I got the lead 5-2, of course everything came out of me. And I really wanted to win this match."