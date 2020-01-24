2020 Australian Open: Elina Svitolina vs Garbine Muguruza Live Stream Online TV and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and warmups for the Round of 32 match between Elina Svitolina and Garbine Muguruza.
When to watch
Svitolina vs Muguruza will kick off the night session on Rod Laver Arena at 3:00am ET.
Muguruza's form
World No. 32 Garbine Muguruza had a solid start to the 2020 season. The former No. 1 reached the semifinals of Shenzhen and won her first two rounds in Hobart before pulling out from the tournament with a viral illness.
Svitolina's form
The No. 5 seed Svitolina came into the Australian Open in quite a poor form, losing 6-1 6-1 to Danielle Collins in the first round of Brisbane
Head to head
Svitolina leads the head to head over Muguruza 6-4 overall and 4-3 on hard courts. It was Muguruza, however, who won the pair's last meeting in Wuhan in 2019, defeating the Ukranian in straight sets 7-5 6-2.
Next potential opponent
The winner of Muguruza vs Svitolina will face either No. 9 seed Kiki Bertens or Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16.
Muguruza's Australian Open performance so far
Garbine Muguruza opened her Australian Open with a crazy match against Shelby Rogers, defeating the American 0-6 6-1 6-0. The Spaniard then beat home crowd favorite Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3.
Svitolina's Australian Open performance so far
The fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina has breezed through her first two rounds in straight sets, defeating Katie Boulter 6-4 7-5 and Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6(6). However, the Ukranian has not yet faced a Top 60 opponent, so Muguruza will be her first strong challenger in her run.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the 2020 Australian Open match between fifth-seed Elina Svitolina and Spain's Garbine Muguruza! My name is Jakub Bobro and I will be your host for this crucial match.