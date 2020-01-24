20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer survives John Millman scare

Australian John Millman came within two points of defeating Roger Federer, who stormed back to win the super tie-break and confirm his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It is Federer's 100th win at the Australian Open of a prestigious career spanning four decades.

It was Millman who took advantage of some sloppy errors from the Swiss' racquet as he broke twice to take the opening set 6-4.

Federer roared back in the second set but Millman stayed with him producing some outstanding tennis before the 20-time Grand Slam champion seized the tie-breaker 7-2.

The Swiss continued to dig deep and took the third set against the popular Australian 6-4 with some sublime tactical baseline exchanges.

However, supported by a largely partisan Melbourne Rod Laver crowd the Aussie broke the Federer serve and took the fourth set 6-4.

The final set went to a super tie-break of first to ten points and with Federer down 8-4 and two points away from a third-round exit, he dug deeper than ever and showed his champion qualities to win six consecutive points and triumph 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) in a truly outstanding match for the sport.

Next up for the six-time Australian Open champion is Hungarian world number 67 Marton Fucsovics.