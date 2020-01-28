'Houdini Act' by Roger Federer

Three hours and a half and seven match points down later, Roger Federer is finally in the semifinals of the Australian Open for the 15th. time in his career.

The Swiss started really solid stealing the first set 6-3, but after dealing with lower back pains and even taking a long medical timeout due issues with his groin, Tennys Sandgren managed to win the second and third set.

Fighting against all the odds and even serving and volleying for most of his service games in the fourth set, Federer managed to stay alive, and after saving seven match points, it all came down to a fifth and deciding set.

Once the match got there it was all 'Fed', and Sandgren who was naturally frustrated, lost focus and therefore, the match. The all-time Grand Slam champion winner pulled out a 'Houdini Act' and defeated the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 6-7(8), 6-3 to reach a 46th Grand Slam SF.

Federer only served five aces in the match. This is crazy because at 38 years of age, the Swiss had a limited amount of free points during the three hours and a half he was on court. On the other hand, Sandgren had chances but failed to convert his 7 match points. The American couldn’t find his big serve and big forehand when he needed it them the most.

According to the ATP Media, at 38 yrs, 178 days, Roger Federer is the oldest man to reach the Australian Open SFs since Ken Rosewall (42 yrs, 68 days) in January 1977. Federer is also the oldest Grand Slam semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors (39yrs, 6 days) at the 1991 US Open.