Federer vs Djokovic Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch 2020 Australian Open

*Federer 6-5 Djokovic
Federer is coming forward and he needs to after being down 15-40. A key hold and he's a game away from the opening set for a second time.
*Federer 5-5 Djokovic
And just like that, we're level. Three games on the trot for Djokovic after he nearly went down double break.
Federer 5-4 *Djokovic
And Djokovic steps up his game, breaking to love! Back on serve as Federer throws away his early advantage.
*Federer 5-3 Djokovic
This isn't coming easy for Djokovic. He holds after being pushed to deuce. Federer to serve for the set.
Federer 5-2 *Djokovic
The Swiss holds in the blink of an eye. He's a game away from the first set.
*Federer 4-2 Djokovic
Well, that was a big game. Djokovic erases 0-40 to hold. If he rallies, we'll look back on this game as to where his revival began.
Federer 4-1 *Djokovic
The break is consolidated after Federer slams home an ace. He's looked very sharp so far.
A third break in a row as Djokovic makes a mess of a backhand on break point. The crowd are happy as Federer regains the advantage.
*Federer 3-1 Djokovic
Federer 2-1 *Djokovic
The second seed is showing why he's the best returner in tennis. He breaks to 30 and we're back on serve.
What a start for Federer! His backhand is on point to start and he has the early advantage.
*Federer 2-0 Djokovic
Federer 1-0 *Djokovic
Six minutes and three deuces later, Federer holds. A crucial beginning for the Swiss.
First-time Aussie Open finalist awaits
Whoever wins this match will face a newcomer in the championship match as fifth seed Dominic Thiem faces seventh seed Alexander Zverev in the second semifinal.
Federer struggles, but survives
By comparison, the Swiss has had to escape from a couple of his matches, rallying from 8-4 down in the fifth set tiebreaker against John Millman and saving seven match points in the quarterfinals against Tennys Sandgren.
Djokovic cruising into semifinals
The seven-time Australian Open champion has looked solid this fortnight, dropping just one set in his first five matches, the third set of his first round match against Jan-Lennard Struff.
50th meeting between legends
In addition to a spot in a major final being on the line, this is a milestone meeting as Federer and Djokovic will square off for the 50th time with the Serb holding a 26-23 lead, but Federer won the last meeting 6-4, 6-3 at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic was victorious in their last meeting in Melbourne, a four-set win in this same round in 2016.
Welcome to our live coverage of this blockbuster match!
Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Australian Open! I'm John Lupo and I will be guiding you through coverage of this titanic match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.