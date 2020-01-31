2020 Australian Open: Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza Live Stream Online TV and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and warmups for the Australian Open match between Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza.
When to watch
The 2020 Australian Open final Kenin vs Muguruza will begin at 3:30am ET.
Muguruza's upcoming schedule
Muguruza seems to be planning to take a rest after an incredibly strong January in order to be ready for Indian Wells and Miami. She is scheduled to only play Doha, skipping both Fed Cup and Dubai in February.
Kenin's upcoming schedule
Kenin is still nominated for the Fed Cup tie against Latvia, but might pull out to get some rest before the Middle East swing of Dubai and Doha in mid-February.
Muguruza's ranking impact
Muguruza will halve her ranking at least, going from No. 32 to No. 16 if she loses to Kenin in the final. If Muguruza wins her third grand slam and becomes the 2020 Australian Open champion, she will move up to No. 12 in the world.
Kenin's ranking impact
Reaching the Australian Open, Kenin is guaranteed to break into the Top 10 and solidify her position as USA's No. 2 player coming into the Olympics. If she wins, Kenin would overtake Bianca Andreescu at No. 6 in the rankings and become the No. 1 American ahead of Serena Williams.
Head to head
In their only meeting, Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-0 2-6 6-2 in the first round of Beijing last year.
Muguruza's road to the final
Garbine Muguruza lost her opening set of the tournament 6-0 to Shelby Rogers as she was recovering from a viral illness and was also taken to three sets by Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round. After that, the Spaniard defeated four seeded opponents in a row, all in straight sets-- Svitolina, Bertens, Pavlyuchenkova and finally Simona Halep in the semifinal.
Kenin's road to the final
Sofia Kenin breezed through her first two rounds against Maria Trevisan and Ann Li, then defeating Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 in two tight sets. She dropped her first set to teenage sensation Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 before beating Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Kenin upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty 7-6(8) 7-5.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the 2020 Australian Open final between No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin and Spain's Garbine Muguruza! My name is Jakub Bobro and I will be your host for this crucial match.