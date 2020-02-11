ATP New York Open Day 2 wrapup: Soeda, Lorenzi, Jung, Petrovic qualify; Johnson, Kecmanovic among main draw winners

Day two of the New York Open saw qualifying come to a close with four final round matches as Go Soeda, Paolo Lorenzi, Jason Jung and Danilo Petrovic all emerged with main draw spots while the first round of the main draw got underway.

The highlight match was the all-American battle between Steve Johnson and Tennys Sandgren with three other first round matches contested. Sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic, Andreas Seppi and Marcos Giron all emerged victorious.

Easy wins for four victors in final qualifying round

Top seed Soeda continued his fine play, routing Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-1. The Japanese conceded just six games in his two qualifying victories while Lorenzi dashed the hopes of local favorite Noah Rubin with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win.

Petrovic took care of third-seeded American Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-2 while the fourth-seeded Jung, a quarterfinalist on Long Island last year, returned to the main draw with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Mitchell Krueger.

Johnson, Kecmanovic among winners as main draw kicks off

In a match that lasted over two hours, Johnson came from behind to defeat fifth-seeded Sandgren 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5). Serving for the first set, Johnson was broken and Sandgren eventually took it in a tiebreaker.

Set two saw Johnson hit back, breaking midway through and hanging on to his advantage. In the deciding set, Johnson saved a pair of break points at 4-3 down and eventually closed out the match in a tiebreaker.

Sixth seed Kecmanovic was efficient in his 6-4, 6-2 win over Tommy Paul, converting on four of 11 break points. Seppi took a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6) victory over Damir Dzumhur with the Bosnian wasting his chances, serving for the match at 5-4 and two match points in the third set tiebreaker.

Kecmanovic was victorious on his tournament debut/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Giron recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jack Sock, who played his first match since the Laver Cup last September. In doubles action, the lone match of the day saw top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor were stunned by Artem Sitak and Divij Sharan 7-6 (3), 6-3.