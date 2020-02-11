ATP New York Open: Dominik Koepfer ousts Brayden Schnur in straight sets

Dominik Koepfer has advanced to the second round of the New York Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Canadian Brayden Schnur. The German has won four of his last five matches in New York following his run to the Round of 16 at last year's U.S. Open and he will face seventh seed Kyle Edmund while Schnur remains winless on the ATP Tour since his run to the final here last year.

Koepfer advances after comprehensive victory

After a love hold by Koepfer to open the match, the German broke for a 2-0 lead. Schnur hit back immediately, driving a backhand down the line to break right back.

Trailing 3-2, 30-15, Schnur took a nasty fall while running up to the net. After receiving treatment during a medical timeout to clean off some blood, the Canadian held and the set seemed on course for a tiebreaker.

At 5-4, Koepfer broke to love to take the set, Schnur double-faulting at triple set point down. He continued his momentum into the second set, claiming an immediate 2-0 lead only to see Schnur hit back. Koepfer then broke twice for a 5-1 lead.

Last year's finalist then temporarily rediscovered the magic that saw him come within a few points of the title as he won eight of the next nine points to trin the deficit to 5-3. The German then served out the match to 15 as Schnur's dream of another long run on Long Island was ended.