ATP New York Open Day 3 wrapup: Edmund, Norrie lead the way as first round is completed

SHoder LindThe first round of the New York Open concluded with seven singles and three doubles matches. Among the singles winners was seventh seed Cameron Norrie and eighth seed Kyle Edmund while former champion Kevin Anderson was upset by qualifier Jason Jung.

British duo move on, former champion ousted

Norrie was facing Brian Shi, who won the tournament's college wild card playoff and the Harvard product got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 4-2 lead on the strength of strong serving only to see Norrie win five of the final six games to take the set.

The Brit broke in the fourth game of the second set and maintained his lead throughout to close out the victory. Countryman Edmund defeated Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-4, losing just five points on his first serve (30 of 35). 2018 winner Anderson fell to Jung 7-6 (6), 6-4 in one hour, 44 minutes.

With little to separate them in a razor-thin opening set, an ace by Jung put him ahead 7-6 and a double fault by the South African gave the 131st-ranked qualifier the lead. The two men traded breaks early in the second set before Anderson gave away the crucial break at 3-3 with a forehand error, Jung holding out from there.

Koepfer, Thompson among other winners

Elsewhere, Dominik Koepfer moved on with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Brayden Schnur. The Canadian has not won a match at the ATP level since reaching the final at this event last year. Jordan Thompson dealt with big-serving Ivo Karlovic, knocking off the Croat 6-3- 7-6 (2).

Thompson tracks down a shot during his first-round victory/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Soon-woo Kwon overcame Go Soeda 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 while Paolo Lorenzi rallied from a set and 4-1 down to take the final 11 games in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Danilo Petrovic in a battle of qualifiers. Yoshihito Nishioka also took home a three-set triumph, prevailing against Henri Laaksonen by a 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 scoreline.

In doubles action, a pair of American teams advanced to the quarterfinals as Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka topped Ugo Humbert and Jackson Withrow 6-4, 2-6, [10-8] while Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock upset fourth seeds Luke Bambridge and Ben McLachlan 7-6 (4), 7-5. Robert Lindstedt and Tennys Sandgren were also victorious over Hofstra duo Shawn Jackson and Ostap Kovalenko 6-1, 6-0.