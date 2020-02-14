ATP New York Open Day 5 wrapup: Thompson battles past Isner, joins Opelka, Edmund, Jung in quarterfinals

The second round of the New York Open was completed on Thursday in singles while the doubles competition set its semifinal lineup in Long Island.

Jordan Thompson had the most notable result of the day, upsetting top seed John Isner while third seed Reilly Opelka, eighth seed Kyle Edmund and qualifier Jason Jung also advanced.

Aussie gains revenge for 2019 defeat

Thompson recorded his first win in four career tries against Isner, knocking out the top seed 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-3 with one of those defeats coming in the quarterfinals of this event last year.

The first set featured no breaks of serve and the Aussie raced out to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreaker, winning it 7-2. The American turned the tables in the second set breaker, claiming the early advantage and winning it 7-3. Thompson notched the only break of serve in the match in the second game of the third set and rode that to victory.

Opelka opened defense of his title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka. The third-seeded American fired 20 aces and grabbed a break in the last game of each set. Jung reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over seventh seed Cameron Norrie while eighth seed Edmund knocked out Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-4.

Opelka played a solid opening match to extend his winning streak on Long Island to six/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

In doubles quarterfinal action, Marcelo Arevalo and Jonny O'Mara edged Robert Lindstedt and Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7, [10-6]. Leading by a set and a break, O'Mara was broken serving for the match in the second set and Lindstedt and Sandgren rallied again in the tiebreaker overturning a 4-0 deficit before Arevalo and O'Mara held on in the match tiebreaker.

Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock booked their spot in the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nikola Cacic and Hugo Nys. The American duo broke in the sixth game of the first set and again in the ninth game. Monroe and Sock broke in the opening game of the second set and saved three break points on their way to victory.