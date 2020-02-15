ATP New York Open Day 6 recap: Jung ends Opelka's title defense, joins Kecmanovic, Edmund, Seppi in semifinals

The semifinal lineup at the New York Open is set as quarterfinal action in both singles and doubles was completed. Defending champion Reilly Opelka was eliminated by Jason Jung while Miomir Kecmanovic Kyle Edmund and Andreas Seppi completed the field for the last four while the lone doubles quarterfinal yet to be played was also contested.

Jung shocks Opelka while Kecmanovic rallies past Humbert

Jung continues his love affair with this tournament, having registered five of his seven career ATP Tour level wins on Long Island. The latest was a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory over Opelka, who saw his six-match winning streak at the tournament stopped.

In a battle of rising NextGen stars, Kecmanovic battled past Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to seal his second semifinal berth of the season following a last four appearance in Doha. The Serb found his first serve in the last two sets while breaking the Frenchman three times to claim his third victory in as many tries in this budding rivalry.

Kecmanovic is in his second semifinal of the year/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Edmund squeezes past Kwon, Seppi overcomes Thompson

Edmund battled past Soonwoo Kwon 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5). The Brit jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the match only to see Kwon take six of the last seven games to open up a one-set lead. The Brit struck back, breaking the South Korean twice in a dominant second set before a tiebreaker decided the match.

Edmund is two wins away from his second career title/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Serving at 6-5 down, Kwon double-faulted to hand Edmund the victory while Seppi concluded the night with a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-1 win over Jordan Thompson in a battle of gritty baseliners. In a match played with no challenge system due to a technical error, the Italian recorded his third career win against the Aussie in aa many meetings.

In the final doubles quarterfinal match to be played, Dominic Inglot and Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi knocked off Roman Jebavy and Fredrik Nielsen 4-6, 6-1, [10-5] to reach the semifinals where they will play Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock while Steve Johnson and Opelka square off with Marcelo Arevalo and Jonny O'Mara in the other semifinal.