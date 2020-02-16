ATP New York Open: Edmund, Seppi set singles final date; Johnson/Opelka to face Inglot/Qureshi for doubles crown

The semifinal round at the New York Open was contested with the two singles matches ending in blowouts as eighth seed Kyle Edmund and Andreas Seppi each just lost five games en route to a finals clash. In doubles, two unseeded teams will meet as Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka will face Dominic Inglot and Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi for the championship.

Edmund, Seppi roll to book spots in final

Edmund clinched a spot in his third career final with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic. The Brit won the first five games of the match en route to a dominant opening set and from 4-3 down in the second, he won 12 of the final 13 points, including three aces when serving for the match.

Seppi had an equally easy time with Jason Jung, disposing of the Taiwanese qualifier 6-3, 6-2. Mixing up the play, the veteran Italian raced out to a 4-1 lead and a tired Jung was broken to close out the opening set. Seppi then broke in the fourth game of the second set to take a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

Seppi overwhelmed Jung to reach his first final in over a year/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Johnson/Opelka, Inglot/Qureshi to vie for doubles crown

In doubles, Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka ended the run of Marcelo Arevalo and Jonny O'Mara with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory. Their opponents in Sunday's final will be Dominic Inglot and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, who spoiled a possible all-American final with a 4-6, 7-6 (3), [10-3] win over Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, rallying to dominate the second set tiebreaker and third set match tiebreaker.