VAVEL exclusive interview with Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

At only 16 years, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has become the hottest topic of conversation in the tennis world, having managed to establish himself among the best 300 players in the world.

The success has come soon for him, and the Murcia-Born already has won a professional title in his short career.

It should be noted that Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Seville last year, becoming the youngest player to achieve it since Felix Auger Aliassime in 2015. Alcaraz also earned his first ATP Tour win in Rio de Janeiro this month, defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas in 3 tight sets.

VAVEL USA had the opportunity to talk exclusively with the young man, in an interview where he points out some of the decisions he has made in his career, as well as some experiences he has lived in his almost three years as a professional.



For any teenager in tennis, deciding to make the leap to the circuit is one of the toughest things to do, but ‘Carlitos’ knew from an early age that he wanted to make tennis his life. ‘’When I started traveling and getting results I realized that I could go pro, and it’s something I always wanted,’’ he said.

Even with being considered the next big thing in tennis, the pressure is something that does not come through Alcaraz' mind, who made it clear that for him it does not exist. '’Nobody puts pressure on me or at least I don't pay attention to those who say it. I want to follow my path at my own pace.’’

Being on the pro circuit means the time for family and friends is very little, considering that every week the players travel to tournaments, so loneliness is a matter of care for several. Despite that, the player of ‘El Palmar’ has managed to deal with that aspect of professionalism. "It cost me a lot at first, but now I handle it in a better way," Alcaraz said.

We have to mention the difference between the youth and the professional circuit, considering that the games become more difficult when you leave the amateur stage, which is a factor that the Murcia-Born pointed out. ‘’You can tell the difference between both levels in terms of experience, and especially when it comes to playing important points.’’

Rafael Nadal has been an example to follow not only for Spanish tennis players but for everyone, and he is someone Carlos has long admired. ‘’The attitude he has every day is amazing. That's how you realize why he is a winner,’’ he concluded.



Carlos Alcaraz Garfia's career is still beginning, but there is no doubt that with the world at his hands, the expectations for him are getting bigger. With a great team from behind led by former professional tennis player Juan Carlos Ferrero, the future for the 16-year-old seems brighter than ever.