WTA Acapulco: Upset of the year in Mexico

Mexican wild card, Renata Zarazua, who is ranked 270 in the world, defeated the No. 1 seed in Acapulco, Sloane Stephens.

It was a strong performance from the Mexico City-Born from the start, and after getting an early break in the second set, everyone pretty much knew an upset was on the way.

In front of a loud Mexican crowd, Zarazua defeated the American in straight sets 6-4 6-2. Just under an hour and a half was enough for Renata, who showed an incredible maturity when it comes to her game.

Despite being only 22 years of age and not getting the opportunity in big events often, the Mexican national showed grit and confidence, which led her to get the victory over the 35th. best player in the world.

"I think my plan, first of all, was to believe that I can win," Zarazua said, after her victory. "I made some tactical plans before the match with my coach. I think I was actually pretty excited."

Stephens claimed the Acapulco title in 2016, but this time she couldn't get the work done in Mexico. The American has played four tournaments in 2020 but is yet to win a match.