ATP Acapulco: Tommy Paul sends 'Sascha' home

Don't get confused, Tommy Paul is not an overnight success, and after struggling several years in the ITF and Challenger Tour, he is finally establishing as an ATP player.

After reaching the third round in the Australian Open, the confidence of the American youngster raised, and he is proving his worth in Acapulco so far.

Paul defeated the No. 2 seed in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-3 6-4 to secure his spot in the quarter finals.

The 22 year-old played with a lot of confidence, and it took him less than an hour and a half to kick the German out of the Mexican tournament.

Tommy qualified to the main draw without dropping a set and defeated his fellow American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Paul, who won Roland Garros Jr. as an 18yo, was recently called up to the USA Davis Cup Team, and is finally showing the potential that everyone expected from him.