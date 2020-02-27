WTA Acapulco: Zarazua moves into QFs in home soil

Renata Zarazua keeps shocking the tennis world, and has moved into the Quarter Finals at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco.

The Mexican defeated the No. 1 seed Sloane Stephens in the first round, and after that victory it was expected that her level raised in the next matches.

Despite trailing in the second set and being just games away from elimination, Zarazua showed heart and managed to defeat in three tight sets the American Katie Volynets, 4-6 7-5 6-0.

The Mexican crowd showed support for almost three hours, and it was enough fuel to get Zarazua into the next round. She will now face Tamara Zidansek, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The Mexico City-Born became the first Mexican player to reach the QFs in Acapulco since Melissa Torres back in 2007.