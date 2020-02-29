WTA Acapulco: Zarazua's dream run comes to an end

Renata Zarazua's dream run finally came to an end in Acapulco. After becoming the first Mexican woman to get to the semifinals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, the bright lights hit her.

Zarazua fell to the Canadian Qualifier Leylah Fernandez by 3-6 3-6 in front of a really supportive Mexican crowd at the Stadium 1.

Despite her loss, this was a really positive week not only for her but for Mexican tennis, because it is another step on the right direction. The 22yo defeated Sloane Stephens, Katie Volynets and Tamara Zidansek in consecutive rounds to book her spot in the final four.

As Zarazua walked off the court, the whole stadium gave her a round of applause for her effort throughout the whole week, and even chanted 'Cielito Lindo', a Mexican tradition.

Fernandez will face the Britain's Heather Watson in the final round of Acapulco.