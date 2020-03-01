WTA Acapulco: 'Gugu' Olmos makes history 

The Mexican tennis had a successful week during the Acapulco WTA. It wasn't only because of Renata Zarazua's semifinals run, but also because they were able to crown their very first champion in Guerrero.

Giuliana Olmos, a University of Southern California Alum, made history, and became the first Mexican player to win the Abierto Mexicano Telcel. The former Trojan played alongside Desirae Krawczyk from United States.

The duo played an excellent level of tennis, dropping only one set in the four matches they played in the tournament.

Olmos & Krawczyk defeated Fichman and Bondarenko in the final by 6-3 7-6(5). Despite the doubles and singles final being played at the same time, the GrandStand court was fully packed with Mexican supporters, who were ready to witness history.

Olmos has established herself as one of the best Mexican players, and with several Grand Slam appearances at only 26 years of age, we shouldn't be surprised to hear more from her in the future.