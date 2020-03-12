ATP, WTA & ITF suspend tours for six weeks

It has been confirmed, and the ATP, WTA and ITF will be suspending all tournaments for the next six weeks due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

This announcement was made after the first Masters 1000 of the season, Indian Wells, was suddenly cancelled.

The tennis season is expected to resume as expected by April 27th. according to an official statement.

"The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19. The suspension means all ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place.

The six-week suspension comes in the wake of the World Health Organization’s declaration on Wednesday that COVID-19 constitutes a global pandemic and the 30-day travel restriction announced by the United States for foreign nationals from 26 European countries.''