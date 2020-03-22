Laver Cup at war with French Open over dates clash
Architect of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer, is said to be furious with French Open organisers 

Players, fans and organisers have expressed disbelief after the French Open's unilateral decision to host the tournament in September, a direct clash with the Laver Cup dates.

The Coronavirus has decimated sport, let alone the tennis calendar, meaning no professional men's tour tennis will be played until at least 7 June.

After the cancellation of Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and the entire clay court season soon followed after the Covid-19 outbreak left much of Europe shattered in a public health crisis.

Considering what the world is fighting against it comes as even more a surprise that the French Open organisers announced their September dates without consulting the leading players first.

The likes of Stan Wawrinka, Vasek PospisilSorana Cîrstea, Jamie Murray and Naomi Osaka have all spoken out against the French Open's decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

