Thiago Seyboth Wild becomes first tennis player to test positive for coronavirus

The tennis world has now been directly impacted by the Coronavirus as Thiago Seyboth Wild announced he has tested positive for the virus that has brought the world to a halt. The 20-year old Brazilian took to social media to share the news as he became the first player to contract the Coronavirus.

Seyboth Wild makes announcement of positive test

Seyboth Wild, ranked 114th in the world, shared a video on Twitter stating "hey guys. I just wanted to let you know that i've contracted the COVID-19 but i've self-isolated myself for the past week. And i've been taking care of myself and following the doctor's instructions. This is a reminder for you all to stay home, take care of the people you love and help us all to not spread this disease. Stay home and stay safe."

Seyboth Wild with his trophy in Santiago/Photo: Jim Rydell/Dove Men Care Chile Open

The Brazilian won his first career title in Santiago less than a month ago, defeating Casper Ruud in the final. His last match was in Brazil's Davis Cup tie against John Millman, where the Aussie prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2. Shortly after announcing the news, local authorities were investigating the 20-year old for allegedly violating quarantine rules prior to the news. Seyboth Wild has denied the accusations.