Wimbledon, Canceled 

For the third time in tennis history, the oldest tournament in the world, The Championships Wimbledon will be canceled, and this time is due to the Coronavirus.

This is the first time the event has been canceled since World War 2.

Players and staff expected this to happen, considering that the virus is currently named as a pandemic worldwide, with several countries having big issues with it.

The tournament released an official statement informing the fans and players about the cancellation.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

The tournament is expected to be played as scheduled in 2021, from June 28th. to July 11th.

“We believe, given the measure of this global crisis, that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel The Championships 2020 and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of our resources to help those in our local communities and beyond”, Ian Hewitt, AELTC Chairman said.