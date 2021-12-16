Summary and highlights of Rafael Nadal 0-2 Andy Murray IN Abu Dhabi semifinals

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH: MURRAY TAKES THE MATCH
2º Set ( Nadal 3-6 5-7 Murray)
In the last game Rafael Nadal lost the service and this causes that the Briton takes the match and will be in the final.
Rafa Nadal continues to fight
2º Set ( Nadal 3-6 3-3 Murray)
Rafa Nadal saves two break balls to stay alive in the match
2º Set ( Nadal 3-6 2-2 Murray)
Le hizó suffer Rafa Nadal to Murray, but fails to break the break
2º Set ( Nadal 3-6 1-1 Murray)
The Spanish tennis player saves two break balls in a hesitant start, while Murray makes a white game.
Murray wins the first set
1º Set ( Nadal 3-6 Murray)
Andy Murray wins the first set and finishes the first set with a blank game.
1º Set ( Nadal 3-5 Murray)
The Spanish tennis player wins and we reach a game where the first set can be decided.
1º Set ( Nadal 2-5 Murray)
The British tennis player is one game away from winning the first set of the match.
Rafa Nadal's serve
1º Set ( Nadal 2-4 Murray)
Andy Murray breaks Andy Murray's serve on his first opportunity to take the lead.
1º Set ( Nadal 2-3 Murray)
Murray continues to hold his serve
1º Set ( Nadal 2-2 Murray)
Second consecutive blank game, good start for Rafa Nadal
1º Set ( Nadal 1-2 Murray)
He had the first break ball, the Spanish tennis player, but Murray managed to save it to stay ahead.
1º Set ( Nadal 1-1 Murray)
Nadal also responds with a blank game on his first serve to favor
1º Set ( Nadal 0-1 Murray)
The British won the first game with game in white
The match started
Andy Murray starts serving
The second semifinal will begin shortly
Everything is ready in Abu Dhabi to start the clash between the Spanish and British tennis player.
Rublev is the first finalist
Rublev after beating Canadian Shapalov awaits in the final the winner Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray
Match is delayed
The match will start later because in the first semifinal Shapalov won the second set and forced the third set.
Nadal and Murray pose in Abu Dhabi
The Spanish tennis player seeks to revalidate
Last year Rafael Nadal won this tournament after defeating Khachanov in the semifinals and Tsisipas in the final.
Rafael Nadal returns to competition
After more than four months Rafael Nadal returns to play, starting the season at the Australian Open. His last match was on August 6th against Harris at the Washington ATP
Statements by Rafa Nadal
"Experience tells me that things change very quickly, but today it seems impossible, or almost impossible. Nobody knows what will happen in a month. The only thing I want to do or what I am fighting for is to be prepared if the situation has a small chance to change. If I feel healthy and I am able to play the tournament before Australia and be there 20 days before the Open starts training well, I will be ready"
Another semifinal
Already is playing the first semifinal of the Abu Dhabi exhibition between the match Rublev vs Shapalov, for now the Russian has won the first set in tie break
1 hour
In 1 hour the match will start, here we will see the preview of the Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray match.
Where and how to watch Rafa Nadal vs Andy Murray ?
The match of the Abu Dabi exhibition between Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murrat will start 10: 00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN
What time is the match Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. Brazil: 10:00 hrs. Chile: 9:00 hrs. Colombia: 9:00 hrs. Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. Spain: 16:00 hrs. México: 9:00 hrs. Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs. Peru: 9:00 hrs. Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. England: 15: 00 hrs EEUU:10:00 hrs. Australia: 00:00 hrs. India: 19:15 hrs.
Last match between Rafa Nadal vs Ander Murray
ATP Rankings
Rafa Nadal, the Spanish tennis player is number 6 in the ATP, while Murray is at number 134.
How does Andy Murray arrive ?
The tennis player from Great Britain has finished the year playing in the Paris ATP where he was eliminated in the first round by Koepfer. At the Stockholm ATP he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paul in three sets. In the quarterfinals of exhibition in Abu Dhabi he defeated Evans by 0-2 after winning 3-6 and 2-6 in one hour and 27 minutes;
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
It was not the best year for Rafael Nadal who only won the Rome ATP and the Barcelona ATP, he started the year being eliminated by Tsisipas in the quarterfinals. At the French Open they were eliminated in the semifinals by Novak Djokovic after losing 3-1. Before having a break to recover he played the Washington ATP where he was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing in three sets to South African Harris. The 35 year-old tennis player is ranked number 6 in the ATP, after several years at the top of the rankings.
Background
Many clashes between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, 26 clashes between these two tennis players. 17 wins for the Spanish tennis player, while nine for the one from Great Britain. Their last clash between these two players was in July 2016 where they met in the semifinals and Murray won by 5-7 and 4-6, winning in 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will face each other in the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi exhibition;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray at Abu Dhabi
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray at Abu Dhabi

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.