Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal: Live Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
1º Set ( Shapovalov 5-5 Nadal )
In the service game the Spanish tennis player breaks the Canadian tennis player's serve and ties the first set again.
1º Set ( Shapovalov 4 - 3 Nadal )
Second consecutive blank game for Spanish tennis player
1º Set ( Shapovalov 4 - 2 Nadal )
Canadian tennis player responds with another blank game
1st Set (Shapovalov 3-2 Nadal) Game in white for the Spanish tennis player who recovers sensations.
1º Set ( Shapovalov 3-1 Nadal )
Shapovalov wins his game comfortably
1º Set ( Shapovalov 2-1 Nadal )
Shapovalov had a break ball, but Nadal saved it and managed to win his first game.
1º Set ( Shapovalov 2-0 Nadal )
Good start of the Canadian tennis player, in his first game with service in favor won with a game in white
1º Set ( Shapovalov 1-0 Nadal )
In his second break ball the Canadian tennis player took advantage of it to get ahead on the scoreboard
THE MATCH BEGAN
Rafael Nadal will have the first serve in his favor
All set
Both players are already warming up on the court for the start of the match.
Statements by Rafa Nadal
2 titles for the Canadian this year
Denis Shapovalov has managed to win the Stockhlom and the Genoa tournament, he also had a good tournament at Wimbledon where he lost in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic;
Nadal has only won 2 ATP titles this year.
A year marked for the Spanish tennis player by his numerous injuries. He has only played eight tournaments, missed the Olympic Games and the Davis Cup, where he has only been able to win the ATP in Rome and Barcelona.
After this match, the final
As soon as the fight for third place is over, Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev will fight to win the Abu Dhabi tournament, the last tournament of the year.
Third place
Rafael Nadal's loss to Murray and Shapovalov's defeat against Rublev leaves them out of the final and fighting for third place.
1 hour
In 1 hour begins the match between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal, both the previous and the match can be followed here; in VAVEL
How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal LIVE ?
The match of the Abu Dabi exhibition between Rafael Nadal vs Shapovalov will start 8: 00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on ESPN
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal ?
This is the starting time for the Nadal vs Shapovalov match on December 18 th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
The last confrontation between these two tennis players
ATP Rankings
The Canadian tennis player is number 14 in the ATP, while Rafael Nadal is in the sixth position.
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
It was not the best year for Rafael Nadal who only won the Rome ATP and the Barcelona ATP, he started the year being eliminated by Tsisipas in the quarterfinals. At the French Open they were eliminated in the semifinals by Novak Djokovic after losing 3-1. Before having a break to recover, he played the Washington ATP where he was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing in three sets to South African Harris. The 35 year old tennis player is ranked number 6 in the ATP, after several years at the top of the rankings. In his reappearance after five months he was defeated in the semifinals by Murray in two sets.
How does Denis Shapovalov arrive ?
The tennis player was eliminated in the second round at Indian Wells, in the same round he fell against Stuff in St. Petersburg. In Stockholm, after beating Vavassori, Rinderknech and Auger, he reached the final, but lost to American Paul in the final. In this tournament he beat Fritz in the quarterfinals in two sets by 3-6 and 0-6 while in the semifinals he lost to Rublev in three sets.
Background
Five clashes between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal with three victories for the Spaniard and two for the Canadian. One of the victories of the Canadian was in 2019 in Paris ATP in the semifinals where Nadal had to withdraw and did not get to play, finally the Canadian who reached the final without playing the semifinals lost to Novak Djokovic and was left without title. The most recent match between these two players was on May 12 in the round of 16 in Rome where he came back and won. A tournament that was won by the Spaniard, after beating the No. 1 in the final.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.
Match preview
Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the fight for third and fourth place, after both players lost in the semifinals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov in Abu Dhabi
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.