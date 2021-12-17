Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Abu Dabi

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray ?
What time is the match Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. Brazil: 10:00 hrs. Chile: 9:00 hrs. Colombia: 9:00 hrs. Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. Spain: 16:00 hrs. México: 9:00 hrs. Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs. Peru: 9:00 hrs. Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. England: 15: 00 hrs EEUU:10:00 hrs. Australia: 00:00 hrs. India: 19:15 hrs
Rublev vs. Murray first meeting
ATP Rankings
Rublev is ranked No. 5 in the ATP, while Murray is ranked No. 134.
How does Andy Murray arrive ?
The tennis player from Great Britain has finished the year playing in the Paris ATP where he was eliminated in the first round by Koepfer. At the Stockholm ATP he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paul in three sets. In the quarterfinals of exhibition in Abu Dhabi he defeated Evans by 0-2 after winning 3-6 and 2-6 in one hour and 27 minutes. While in the semifinals he took advantage of Rafael Nadal's lack of rhythm to defeat him and reach the final.
How does Andrey Rublev arrive ?
Sweet moment for the Russian tennis player who was in the ATP Finals held in Turín, but did not reach the semifinals after losing against Novak Djokovic and Ruud. Afterwards he helped Russia to conquer the Davis Cup where he only lost against Feliciano Ló pez, in the semifinal against Koepfer and Gojo gave his best version to give the first point to his national team. In the semifinals of this tournament he has won suffering in three sets to the Canadian Denis Shapovalov
Background
They have faced each other only twice Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray. The first time they met was in the second round of the Australian Open where the player from Great Britain won in three sets by 6-3 6-0 and 6-2. The second time was this year on March 3 where they met in the round of 16 of the ATP Rottendar, held in the Netherlands where the Russian won and ended up taking the tournament after beating Fucsovics in the final.
Headquarters
The match will be played at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.
Preview of the match
Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray will meet in the final of the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament after winning their respective matches in the semifinals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray in Abu Dhabi Final
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here live from VAVEL.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.