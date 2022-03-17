Summary and highlights of Nadal 2-1 Kyrgios AT Indian Wells
Source: El Desmarque

ADVERTISEMENT

8:00 PM3 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
8:00 PM3 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: WITH THIS POINT RAFAEL NADAL QUALIFIED FOR THE SEMIFINALS

 

7:58 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 6-4 ) Nick Kyrgios

Nadal closes the match with a clean sheet to qualify for the semifinals
7:54 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 5-4 ) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian tennis player does not give up and wins the game, forcing Nadal to win this game on serve if he wants to close the match.
7:48 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 5-3) Nick Kyrgios

The Spanish tennis player confirms the advantage with a game in white and seeks to close the match to the rest;
7:46 PM3 days ago

Nadal's breakthrough that is just two games away from qualifying for the semifinals

 

7:43 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 4-3) Nick Kyrgios

Nadal breaks serve and approaches the semifinals 
7:40 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 3-3) Nick Kyrgios

Easy game for Nadal that puts the 3-3 on the scoreboard
 
7:36 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 2-3) Nick Kyrgios

Two break balls that has had the Spanish tennis player, but Kyrgios has saved them;
7:30 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 2-2) Nick Kyrgios

With difficulties, but again the Spaniard took the game with serve to maintain the tie in this final set;
 
7:24 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 1-2) Nick Kyrgios

Blank game for the Australian tennis player
7:23 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 1-1) Nick Kyrgios

Suffering for Rafael Nadal in the first service game of the third set where he had to save two break balls.
7:14 PM3 days ago

3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 0-1) Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis player takes the first game of the third set
7:11 PM3 days ago

END OF THE SECOND SET: WITH THIS POINT KYRGIOS TOOK THE SECOND SET

 

7:08 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian tennis player manages to close the second set at the rest, breaking serve to level the match.
7:03 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-6 ) Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios wins the eleventh game of this second set and secures the tie break 
7:00 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-5 ) Nick Kyrgios

He had to overcome the Spanish tennis player to stay alive in this second set and possible final set;
6:56 PM3 days ago

This is Kyrgios's forehand strike

 

6:55 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 4-5 ) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian tennis player won and if he wins with the rest he could put the tie in the contest.
6:51 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 4-4 ) Nick Kyrgios

The Spanish tennis player responds with an easy game without suffering, tied at four in the second set.
6:48 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 3-4 ) Nick Kyrgios

Game in white of Kyrgios that resists to lower the arms 
6:45 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 3-3 ) Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal turned the score of this game to put the tie at three on the scoreboard 
 
6:41 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 2-3 ) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian tennis player lost the first point, but from then on he won all the points of the game.
6:37 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 2-2 ) Nick Kyrgios

No difficulties for the number 4 who does not miss with his serve in favor
6:34 PM3 days ago

Thus won the first set, Rafael Nadal

 

6:32 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 1-2 ) Nick Kyrgios

Nadal started with 30-0 in favor, but the Australian tennis player remontó to save a game that had service to favor
6:27 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 1-1) Nick Kyrgios

Spanish tennis player wins his first game in this second set
6:27 PM3 days ago

2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 0-1) Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios started by winning the first set;
6:25 PM3 days ago

END OF FIRST SET: NADAL TAKES THE LEAD AND MOVES CLOSER TO THE SEMIFINALS

 

6:23 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6) Nick Kyrgios

Nadal wins by 7-0 in the tie break and takes the first set
6:10 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-6) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian won and the first set goes to tie break;
6:06 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-5) Nick Kyrgios

Nadal wins the game and secures the tie break, looking for the rest to close the first set
5:58 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-5) Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal breaks serve and prevents Kyrgios from taking the first set
 
5:52 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (4-5) Nick Kyrgios

Game with service in favor of Nadal where he had no problems;
5:49 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-5) Nick Kyrgios

Second consecutive game in which Nick Kyrgios concedes only one point in the service game;
5:47 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-4) Nick Kyrgios

The Spanish tennis player continues to win his game, but against the tide after Kyrgios break
5:45 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-4) Nick Kyrgios

The Australian continues without suffering with his service 
5:41 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-3) Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal wins with difficulty and still looking to level the match
5:35 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-3) Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios suffered, but saved the game to confirm the advantage;
5:23 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-2) Nick Kyrgios

In the second break ball, the Australian tennis player breaks the service;
5:20 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-1) Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios also does not fail to serve and wins the first game
5:18 PM3 days ago

1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Nick Kyrgios

Spanish tennis player takes the first game of the match
5:08 PM3 days ago

The draw has already taken place

To beginá taking in the match the Spanish tennis playerñol 
5:07 PM3 days ago

The players are already on the court

Both Rafael Nadal and Kyrgios have already taken to the court to warm up.
4:32 PM3 days ago

ATP Ranking

Rafael Nadal is ATP No. 4 while Nick Kyrgios is No. 132;
4:29 PM3 days ago

Two rivals facing each other

Kyrgios and Nadal have criticized each other, and even the Australian tennis player has verbally attacked and insulted the Spanish player. 
4:09 PM3 days ago

Rival in the semifinals

Whoever wins this match will qualify for the semifinals where they will face the winner of the match between Carlos & Aacute; lcaraz and Norrie, a match that will be played tomorrow;
4:07 PM3 days ago

Nick Kyrgios comes more rested

The Australian tennis player after not having to play against Sinnner, who has withdrawn due to physical problems;
4:05 PM3 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will start, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
10:59 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios ?

The match of the Tennis between Nadal vs Kyrgios will start 18:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on NBA TV

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

10:54 PM4 days ago

What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios ?

This is the kickoff time for the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match on March 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 AM
Bolivia: 17:00 AM
Brazil: 18:00 AM
Chile: 17: 00 AM
Colombia: 16:00 AM
Ecuador: 16:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 AM
Spain: 23:00 PM
Mexico: 16:00 AM
Paraguay: 17:00 AM
Peru: 17:00 AM
Uruguay: 17:00 AM
Venezuela: 17:00 AM
England : 22.00 AM
Australia : 07:00 AM
India: 02:30 AM

10:49 PM4 days ago

Nadal's start is the third best since the ATP circuit was created in 1990, second only to Novak Djokovic's starts in 2011 and 2020.

Source: Eurosport
Source: Eurosport
10:44 PM4 days ago

Summary of the last meeting between Nadal and Kyrgios

10:39 PM4 days ago

How is Nick Kyrgios coming along?

This is the second tournament that the Australian tennis player plays in this 2022. The first was the Australian Open where he beat Broady in the first round, but in the next round he was eliminated by the current number 1, Medvedev. In Indian Wells he has already eliminated Bá ez, Delbonis, Ruud and Sinner. The latter did not even need to play, plus Kyrgios reaches the quarterfinals without conceding a set.

 

10:34 PM4 days ago

How does Rafael Nadal arrive?

Balance of 18 wins and zero defeats of the Spanish tennis player in this start of 2022. Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback against Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In this tournament he has already eliminated Korda, Evans and Opelka.

 

10:29 PM4 days ago

Background

Nine clashes between the Spanish tennis player and the Australian. Five wins for Rafael Nadal and four for Nick Kyrgios. The last time they met was in the round of 16 of the 2020 Australian Open where the Spanish player won 3-1. The last time Nick Kyrgios beat Nadal was in 2019 at the Acapulco tournament in the round of 16 and despite losing the first set he qualified for the next round after a double 6-7. This will be the first time they meet in this tournament.

 

10:24 PM4 days ago

Venue: The Indians Well Tennis Garden is a tennis facility located near California, was built in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.

Source: Clark Construction Group
Source: Clark Construction Group
10:19 PM4 days ago

Preview of the match

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will meet in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells, looking for a place in the semifinals of this U.S. tournament.
 
10:14 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo