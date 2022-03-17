Summary and highlights of Nadal 2-1 Kyrgios AT Indian Wells

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: WITH THIS POINT RAFAEL NADAL QUALIFIED FOR THE SEMIFINALS
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 6-4 ) Nick Kyrgios
Nadal closes the match with a clean sheet to qualify for the semifinals
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 5-4 ) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian tennis player does not give up and wins the game, forcing Nadal to win this game on serve if he wants to close the match.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 5-3) Nick Kyrgios
The Spanish tennis player confirms the advantage with a game in white and seeks to close the match to the rest;
Nadal's breakthrough that is just two games away from qualifying for the semifinals
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 4-3) Nick Kyrgios
Nadal breaks serve and approaches the semifinals
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 3-3) Nick Kyrgios
Easy game for Nadal that puts the 3-3 on the scoreboard
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 2-3) Nick Kyrgios
Two break balls that has had the Spanish tennis player, but Kyrgios has saved them;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 2-2) Nick Kyrgios
With difficulties, but again the Spaniard took the game with serve to maintain the tie in this final set;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 1-2) Nick Kyrgios
Blank game for the Australian tennis player
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 1-1) Nick Kyrgios
Suffering for Rafael Nadal in the first service game of the third set where he had to save two break balls.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7 0-1) Nick Kyrgios
Australian tennis player takes the first game of the third set
END OF THE SECOND SET: WITH THIS POINT KYRGIOS TOOK THE SECOND SET
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-7) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian tennis player manages to close the second set at the rest, breaking serve to level the match.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-6 ) Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios wins the eleventh game of this second set and secures the tie break
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 5-5 ) Nick Kyrgios
He had to overcome the Spanish tennis player to stay alive in this second set and possible final set;
This is Kyrgios's forehand strike
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 4-5 ) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian tennis player won and if he wins with the rest he could put the tie in the contest.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 4-4 ) Nick Kyrgios
The Spanish tennis player responds with an easy game without suffering, tied at four in the second set.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 3-4 ) Nick Kyrgios
Game in white of Kyrgios that resists to lower the arms
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 3-3 ) Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal turned the score of this game to put the tie at three on the scoreboard
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 2-3 ) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian tennis player lost the first point, but from then on he won all the points of the game.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 2-2 ) Nick Kyrgios
No difficulties for the number 4 who does not miss with his serve in favor
Thus won the first set, Rafael Nadal
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 1-2 ) Nick Kyrgios
Nadal started with 30-0 in favor, but the Australian tennis player remontó to save a game that had service to favor
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 1-1) Nick Kyrgios
Spanish tennis player wins his first game in this second set
2º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6 0-1) Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios started by winning the first set;
END OF FIRST SET: NADAL TAKES THE LEAD AND MOVES CLOSER TO THE SEMIFINALS
1º Set Rafael Nadal (7-6) Nick Kyrgios
Nadal wins by 7-0 in the tie break and takes the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-6) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian won and the first set goes to tie break;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-5) Nick Kyrgios
Nadal wins the game and secures the tie break, looking for the rest to close the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-5) Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal breaks serve and prevents Kyrgios from taking the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (4-5) Nick Kyrgios
Game with service in favor of Nadal where he had no problems;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-5) Nick Kyrgios
Second consecutive game in which Nick Kyrgios concedes only one point in the service game;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-4) Nick Kyrgios
The Spanish tennis player continues to win his game, but against the tide after Kyrgios break
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-4) Nick Kyrgios
The Australian continues without suffering with his service
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-3) Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal wins with difficulty and still looking to level the match
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-3) Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios suffered, but saved the game to confirm the advantage;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-2) Nick Kyrgios
In the second break ball, the Australian tennis player breaks the service;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-1) Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios also does not fail to serve and wins the first game
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Nick Kyrgios
Spanish tennis player takes the first game of the match
The draw has already taken place
To beginá taking in the match the Spanish tennis playerñol
The players are already on the court
Both Rafael Nadal and Kyrgios have already taken to the court to warm up.
ATP Ranking
Rafael Nadal is ATP No. 4 while Nick Kyrgios is No. 132;
Two rivals facing each other
Kyrgios and Nadal have criticized each other, and even the Australian tennis player has verbally attacked and insulted the Spanish player.
Rival in the semifinals
Whoever wins this match will qualify for the semifinals where they will face the winner of the match between Carlos & Aacute; lcaraz and Norrie, a match that will be played tomorrow;
Nick Kyrgios comes more rested
The Australian tennis player after not having to play against Sinnner, who has withdrawn due to physical problems;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will start, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios ?
The match of the Tennis between Nadal vs Kyrgios will start 18:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on NBA TV
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios ?
This is the kickoff time for the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match on March 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 AM
Argentina: 17:00 AM
Bolivia: 17:00 AM
Brazil: 18:00 AM
Chile: 17: 00 AM
Colombia: 16:00 AM
Ecuador: 16:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 AM
Spain: 23:00 PM
Mexico: 16:00 AM
Paraguay: 17:00 AM
Peru: 17:00 AM
Uruguay: 17:00 AM
Venezuela: 17:00 AM
England : 22.00 AM
Australia : 07:00 AM
India: 02:30 AM
Nadal's start is the third best since the ATP circuit was created in 1990, second only to Novak Djokovic's starts in 2011 and 2020.
Summary of the last meeting between Nadal and Kyrgios
How is Nick Kyrgios coming along?
This is the second tournament that the Australian tennis player plays in this 2022. The first was the Australian Open where he beat Broady in the first round, but in the next round he was eliminated by the current number 1, Medvedev. In Indian Wells he has already eliminated Bá ez, Delbonis, Ruud and Sinner. The latter did not even need to play, plus Kyrgios reaches the quarterfinals without conceding a set.
How does Rafael Nadal arrive?
Balance of 18 wins and zero defeats of the Spanish tennis player in this start of 2022. Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback against Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In this tournament he has already eliminated Korda, Evans and Opelka.
Background
Nine clashes between the Spanish tennis player and the Australian. Five wins for Rafael Nadal and four for Nick Kyrgios. The last time they met was in the round of 16 of the 2020 Australian Open where the Spanish player won 3-1. The last time Nick Kyrgios beat Nadal was in 2019 at the Acapulco tournament in the round of 16 and despite losing the first set he qualified for the next round after a double 6-7. This will be the first time they meet in this tournament.
Venue: The Indians Well Tennis Garden is a tennis facility located near California, was built in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will meet in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells, looking for a place in the semifinals of this U.S. tournament.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.