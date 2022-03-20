Rafa Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Indian Wells Final

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Where and how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz ?
What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz ?
This is the kickoff time for the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match on March 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 AM
Argentina: 17:00 AM
Bolivia: 17:00 AM
Brazil: 18:00 AM
Chile: 17: 00 AM
Colombia: 16:00 AM
Ecuador: 16:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 AM
Spain: 23:00 PM
Mexico: 16:00 AM
Paraguay: 17:00 AM
Peru: 17:00 AM
Uruguay: 17:00 AM
Venezuela: 17:00 AM
England : 22.00 AM
Australia : 07:00 AM
India: 02:30 AM
With this point, Rafael Nadal qualified for the final of Indian Wells.
Summary of the final between Nadal and Taylor Fritz at Atapulco
How does Rafael Nadal arrive?
Balance of 20 victories and zero defeats of the Spanish tennis player in this start of 2022. Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In this tournament he has already eliminated Korda, Evans and Opelka. In quarterfinals and semifinals he needed three sets to eliminate Kyrgios and his partner Carlos Alcaraz, despite the fact that the Spaniard will have less rest he is the favorite to win the tournament.
How does Taylor Fritz arrive?
The American tennis player started 2022 playing with his country in the ATP Cup where he won two matches and lost one. At the Australian Open he reached the round of 16 where he lost to the Greek Tsitsipas after a comeback. Then he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dallas ATP by his compatriot Giró n. In the Atapulco ATP he reached the round of 16 after losing to Japan's Nishioka. He helped his country to qualify for the Davis Cup. In this tournament where he has served as antifrion has only conceded three sets in the tournament and in his last match defeated in the semifinals to number 7, Rublev by a 7-5 and 6-4.
Background
Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz have seen the faces on two occasions, the first in 2019 in the quarterfinals of the tie break tens exhibition, where it was played to a tie break and the winner was the Spanish tennis playerñol. Same winner in their second confrontation this time in 2020 in the tournament held in Méximo, the Apaculpo ATP, where Rafael Nadal won 6-3 and 6-2.
Venue: The Indians Well Tennis Garden is a tennis facility located near California, was built in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal meet in the final of Indian Wells in the fight to win the U.S. tournament.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs. Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL