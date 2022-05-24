Summary and highlights of Novak Djokovic 3-0 Alex Molcan AT Roland Garros
Source: Firstsporrtz

ADVERTISEMENT

1:04 PM8 days ago

END OF THE GAME

 

12:45 PM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-. 7-6 ) Alex Molcan

The Serbian tennis player wins in the tie break and closes the match
12:30 PM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 6-6 ) Alex Molcan

Neither fails and the third set & aacute be decided; the tiebreaker, if he wins Novak Djokovic & aacute is finished; the match
12:24 PM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 5-5 ) Alex Molcan

Novak Djokovic had a break ball, but the Slovakian saved it. to stay alive in the game
12:21 PM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 4-4 ) Alex Molcan

None fails with the service and everything remains equal  
12:18 PM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 3-3 ) Alex 5

Novak Djokovic blank game
11:57 AM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-3) Alex a

Alex Molcan wins on serve with a hard fought victory
11:55 AM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-2) Alex Molcan

Alex Molcan breaks serve and the Slovakian tennis player ties the score at 2-2
11:47 AM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-1) Alex Molcan

The Serbian tennis player breaks serve, taking advantage of his third break ball in this game 
11:41 AM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 1-1) Alex Molcan

Novak Djokovic does not fail in the start of third set
11:38 AM8 days ago

3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 0-1) Alex Molcan

The first game of the third set is taken by Alex Molcan 
11:35 AM8 days ago

Novak Djokovic takes the second set with scores like these

 

11:33 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3) Alex Molcan

Alex Molcan's ball goes out and the No. 1 closes the second set to move closer to the next round.
11:28 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 5-3) Alex Molcan

The Slovakian wins and is forced to win with the rest if he wants to stay alive in the second set.
11:25 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 5-2) Alex Molcan

Novak Djokovic wins easily with the service in favor and is already one game away from winning the second set.
11:21 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 4-2) Alex Molcan

Novak Djokovic breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
11:15 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 3-2) Alex Molcan

Easy game for the Serb who continues without fail with his service;
11:11 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 2-2) Alex Molcan

Molcan suffered on the serve but saved it to maintain the equality in this second set.
11:06 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 2-1) Alex Molcan

Blank game by Novak Djokovic 
11:02 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 1-1) Alex Molcan

Alex Molcan also does not miss in his first service game in the second set.
10:58 AM8 days ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 1-0) Alex Molcan

The first game of the second set goes to Novak Djokovic even though he suffered in this game;
 
10:52 AM8 days ago

First set goes to Novak Djokovic

 

10:50 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2) Alex Molcan

Serbian tennis player breaks serve and wins the first set with a clean break of serve
10:47 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (5-2) Alex Molcan

Blank game by Novak Djokovic who is just one game away from winning the first set
10:45 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-2) Alex Molcan

The Slovakian tennis player comes back in this sixth game and takes his second game;
10:40 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-1) Alex Molcan

Djokovic confirms his advantage by winning on serve, closer and closer to taking the first set
10:36 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (3-1) Alex Molcan

World No. 1 breaks serve to take the lead in the first set
10:33 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (2-1) Alex Molcan

The Serbian tennis player wins easily in his second service game;
10:30 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-1) Alex Molcan

Alex Molcan does not fail in his first service game of the match;
10:23 AM8 days ago

1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-0) Alex Molcan

The first game of the match goes to Novak Djokovic who wins with a game in white;
10:22 AM8 days ago

All set

The two players are already prepared on the court, in the draw it has been decided that Novak Djokovic will start serving;
10:17 AM8 days ago

The match will start late

The tennis match between the Serbian tennis player and the Slovakian will start after the WTA match between Muchova vs Sakkari 
10:12 AM8 days ago

Novak Djokovic

The No. 1 has not lost before reaching the quarterfinal round of the Roland Garros Grand Slam since 2009 where he lost to Kolschreiber in the round of 32. He has only lost once in the second round and that was in 2005 where he had to retire in the clash against Coria 
10:07 AM8 days ago

Novak Djokovic and Alex Molcan

Both players have disputed the same number of finals during this 2022, the Serbian player has disputed the final of the Rome ATP and the Belgrade ATP, while the Slovak has disputed the final of the Morocco tournament and the Lyon ATP 
10:02 AM8 days ago

Next rival

The winner of the match between Novak Djokoviv vs Alex Molcan will face in the round of 16 the winner of the match between Bedene and Pablo Cuevas, which is being played right now with a tie in sets.
9:57 AM8 days ago

Data from Alex Molcan

The Slovakian tennis player generated 16 break balls in the first round of Roland Garros where he measured Coria, but only converted eight of them so his balance is 50%;
9:52 AM8 days ago

Novak Djokovic Fact

The Serbian tennis player has a record of six consecutive victories on clay 
9:47 AM8 days ago

1 hour

In approximately 1 hour the match between Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí in VAVEL
 
9:42 AM8 days ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan ?

The match will be played at 8:00 ET  and can be seen on Tennis TV

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

9:37 AM8 days ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan match at Roland Garros ?

This is the starting time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

9:32 AM8 days ago

Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros aiming to defend crown

Source: DW
Source: DW
9:27 AM8 days ago

Summary of the only clash between Novak Djokovic vs. Alex Molcan

9:22 AM8 days ago

How does Alex Molcan arrive ?

Alex Molcan has already played the Grand Slam of the Australian Open where he got through the first round, but was eliminated by Pablo Andujar in the next round. He has only passed the second round in three tournaments. In the Morocco tournament he lost in the final against David Goffin. In the last tournament that the Slovak tennis player has played was the ATP Lyon where he reached the final, but failed to win it, as he lost in three sets to Norrie.
9:17 AM8 days ago

How does Novak Djokovic arrive ?

The number 1 has played few tournaments in this 2022, because it has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be in the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour, although he had registered. In his first tournament he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated Russian Kchanov 6-3, 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left out of the tournament the number 1, which he still is despite the few matches he has played this year and only lost one week to the Russian Medvedev. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he performed well reaching the final. Although he could not win the title, as he was defeated by the Russian Rublev.  In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. In the last tournament he has played has been the ATP Rome has won and even without conceding a set. In the first round of Roland Garros he won in three sets against Nishioka without too much difficulty.

 

9:12 AM8 days ago

Background

They have only met once Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won in their only confrontation. The Serbian tennis player and the Slovakian met in the ATP Belgrade in the final round in Serbia where Djokovic won in two sets by 6-4 and 6-3, a victory that meant the conquest of the tournament for Novak Djokovic 
9:07 AM8 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.

Source: Trip Advisor
Source: Trip Advisor
9:02 AM8 days ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan will face each other in the second round of Roland Garros, the second meeting between these two players
.
8:57 AM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan at Roland Garros

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifri antifrió n for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo