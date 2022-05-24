Summary and highlights of Novak Djokovic 3-0 Alex Molcan AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-. 7-6 ) Alex Molcan
The Serbian tennis player wins in the tie break and closes the match
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 6-6 ) Alex Molcan
Neither fails and the third set & aacute be decided; the tiebreaker, if he wins Novak Djokovic & aacute is finished; the match
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 5-5 ) Alex Molcan
Novak Djokovic had a break ball, but the Slovakian saved it. to stay alive in the game
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 4-4 ) Alex Molcan
None fails with the service and everything remains equal
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 3-3 ) Alex 5
Novak Djokovic blank game
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-3) Alex a
Alex Molcan wins on serve with a hard fought victory
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-2) Alex Molcan
Alex Molcan breaks serve and the Slovakian tennis player ties the score at 2-2
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 2-1) Alex Molcan
The Serbian tennis player breaks serve, taking advantage of his third break ball in this game
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 1-1) Alex Molcan
Novak Djokovic does not fail in the start of third set
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3 0-1) Alex Molcan
The first game of the third set is taken by Alex Molcan
Novak Djokovic takes the second set with scores like these
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 6-3) Alex Molcan
Alex Molcan's ball goes out and the No. 1 closes the second set to move closer to the next round.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 5-3) Alex Molcan
The Slovakian wins and is forced to win with the rest if he wants to stay alive in the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 5-2) Alex Molcan
Novak Djokovic wins easily with the service in favor and is already one game away from winning the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 4-2) Alex Molcan
Novak Djokovic breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 3-2) Alex Molcan
Easy game for the Serb who continues without fail with his service;
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 2-2) Alex Molcan
Molcan suffered on the serve but saved it to maintain the equality in this second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 2-1) Alex Molcan
Blank game by Novak Djokovic
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 1-1) Alex Molcan
Alex Molcan also does not miss in his first service game in the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2 1-0) Alex Molcan
The first game of the second set goes to Novak Djokovic even though he suffered in this game;
First set goes to Novak Djokovic
1º Set Novak Djokovic (6-2) Alex Molcan
Serbian tennis player breaks serve and wins the first set with a clean break of serve
1º Set Novak Djokovic (5-2) Alex Molcan
Blank game by Novak Djokovic who is just one game away from winning the first set
1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-2) Alex Molcan
The Slovakian tennis player comes back in this sixth game and takes his second game;
1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-1) Alex Molcan
Djokovic confirms his advantage by winning on serve, closer and closer to taking the first set
1º Set Novak Djokovic (3-1) Alex Molcan
World No. 1 breaks serve to take the lead in the first set
1º Set Novak Djokovic (2-1) Alex Molcan
The Serbian tennis player wins easily in his second service game;
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-1) Alex Molcan
Alex Molcan does not fail in his first service game of the match;
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-0) Alex Molcan
The first game of the match goes to Novak Djokovic who wins with a game in white;
All set
The two players are already prepared on the court, in the draw it has been decided that Novak Djokovic will start serving;
The match will start late
The tennis match between the Serbian tennis player and the Slovakian will start after the WTA match between Muchova vs Sakkari
Novak Djokovic
The No. 1 has not lost before reaching the quarterfinal round of the Roland Garros Grand Slam since 2009 where he lost to Kolschreiber in the round of 32. He has only lost once in the second round and that was in 2005 where he had to retire in the clash against Coria
Novak Djokovic and Alex Molcan
Both players have disputed the same number of finals during this 2022, the Serbian player has disputed the final of the Rome ATP and the Belgrade ATP, while the Slovak has disputed the final of the Morocco tournament and the Lyon ATP
Next rival
The winner of the match between Novak Djokoviv vs Alex Molcan will face in the round of 16 the winner of the match between Bedene and Pablo Cuevas, which is being played right now with a tie in sets.
Data from Alex Molcan
The Slovakian tennis player generated 16 break balls in the first round of Roland Garros where he measured Coria, but only converted eight of them so his balance is 50%;
Novak Djokovic Fact
The Serbian tennis player has a record of six consecutive victories on clay
1 hour
In approximately 1 hour the match between Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí in VAVEL
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan ?
The match will be played at 8:00 ET and can be seen on Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan match at Roland Garros ?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros aiming to defend crown
Summary of the only clash between Novak Djokovic vs. Alex Molcan
How does Alex Molcan arrive ?
Alex Molcan has already played the Grand Slam of the Australian Open where he got through the first round, but was eliminated by Pablo Andujar in the next round. He has only passed the second round in three tournaments. In the Morocco tournament he lost in the final against David Goffin. In the last tournament that the Slovak tennis player has played was the ATP Lyon where he reached the final, but failed to win it, as he lost in three sets to Norrie.
How does Novak Djokovic arrive ?
The number 1 has played few tournaments in this 2022, because it has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be in the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour, although he had registered. In his first tournament he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated Russian Kchanov 6-3, 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left out of the tournament the number 1, which he still is despite the few matches he has played this year and only lost one week to the Russian Medvedev. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he performed well reaching the final. Although he could not win the title, as he was defeated by the Russian Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. In the last tournament he has played has been the ATP Rome has won and even without conceding a set. In the first round of Roland Garros he won in three sets against Nishioka without too much difficulty.
Background
They have only met once Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won in their only confrontation. The Serbian tennis player and the Slovakian met in the ATP Belgrade in the final round in Serbia where Djokovic won in two sets by 6-4 and 6-3, a victory that meant the conquest of the tournament for Novak Djokovic
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan will face each other in the second round of Roland Garros, the second meeting between these two players
.
.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan at Roland Garros
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifri antifrió n for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.