Summary and highlights of Rafael Nadal 3-0 Corentin Moutet AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: NADAL'S 300TH GRAND SLAM VICTORY
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 6-4) Corentin Moutet
The number 5 of the world closes with the rest of the meeting;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 5-4) Corentin Moutet
Moutet has broken serve and serves to tie the third set.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 5-3) Corentin Moutet
Nadal breaks serve with white game and gets ahead on the scoreboard
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 4-3) Corentin Moutet
Game where the two showed a good level, but ended; Nadal llevandosé the game
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 3-3) Corentin Moutet
Corentin Moutet's white game with the service
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 3-2) Corentin Moutet
Nadal wins with service and has already turned the scoreboard of this third set.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 2-2) Corentin Moutet
Rafael Nadal breaks serve to level the match
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 1-2) Corentin Moutet
Rafael Nadal wins the first game of the third set on serve;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 0-2) Corentin Moutet
The French tennis player confirms the advantage winning with his service;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1 0-1) Corentin Moutet
Moutet breaks serve in first game of third set
Nadal also takes the second set
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-1) Corentin Moutet
The Spanish tennis player closes the second set to the rest and is one set away from qualifying to the next round;
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 5-1) Corentin Moutet
Nadal wins on serve and is one game away from clinching the first set
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 4-1) Corentin Moutet
Corentin Moutet wins the first game of the second set.
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 4-0) Corentin Moutet
Game in white for Nadal who continues without conceding any game in this second set
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 3-0) Corentin Moutet
The number 5 returns to break the service for the second consecutive time;
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 2-0) Corentin Moutet
Rafa Nadal doesn't miss on his first serve of the second set
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 1-0) Corentin Moutet
The second set begins with the Spanish tennis player breaking serve;
The first set goes to Nadal
1° Set Rafael Nadal (6-3) Corentin Moutet
The Spanish tennis player closes the first set with his serve
1° Set Rafael Nadal (5-3) Corentin Moutet
Frenchman continues to improve and wins on serve
1° Set Rafael Nadal (5-2) Corentin Moutet
Nadal does not fail with the service and gets to a game to close the first set
1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-2) Corentin Moutet
Moutet wins his second consecutive game with a blank game
1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-1) Corentin Moutet
Rafael Nadal started behind on the scoreboard, but came back to win the fifth game;
1° Set Rafael Nadal (3-1) Corentin Moutet
The French tennis player wins the first game of the match with a blank game
1° Set Rafael Nadal (3-0) Corentin Moutet
F & aacute game, easy to service for Nadal who started the meeting untreatable
1° Set Rafael Nadal (2-0) Corentin Moutet
The Spanish tennis player begins by breaking serve to get ahead from the start
1° Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Corentin Moutet
The first game of the match is for Rafael Nadal
Moutet data in Grand Slams
The French tennis player's record at Roland Garros is two wins and five losses so far in his career;
Nadal is no longer unbeatable on clay
The Spanish tennis player has already lost this season on this surface has lost to Goffin, Carlos Alcaraz or Shapavalov & nbsp;
They already have their next opponent
The winner of the clash between the Spaniard and the Frenchman will face Van de Zandschulp, who has only played two sets against Fognini, the Italian eventually retiring.
Corentin Moutet wins again
The French tennis player's victory against Warianka helped him to cut the negative streak of three consecutive Grand Slam victories.
Nadal's mark against left-handed tennis players
The balance of clashes between Rafael Nadal and left-handed tennis players is 123 wins and 17 losses;
1 hour
In 1 hour begins the clash between Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet of the second round of Roland Garros, both the previous and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet ?
f you want to watch Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet live on TV, your option is Tennis TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet at Roland Garros ?
This is the kickoff time match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Summary of the French tennis player's first round match where he eliminated Warianka
Summary of Rafael Nadal's first match where he defeated Thompson
How does Corentin Moutet arrive ?
The young French tennis player has not advanced beyond the second round since January. He started the year playing the ATP of Adeliadie where he reached the semifinals, in this round he was beaten by his partner Rinderknech. In the Australian Open he defeated the French Pouille, but in the second round he was defeated by the American Korda. The last tournament he has played was in early May in Aix Provence in France where he lost in the round of 16 to Jarry;
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also played the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the last tournament Nadal played, which was the Miami ATP, he fell in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month later after having to be on leave due to an injury. At the Madrid Open, playing at home and with good sensations, he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinals. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown in the ATP of Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set with 6-1. In the first round at Roland Garros he defeated Australian Thompson in three sets and without any difficulty.
Background
Rafael Nadal and Corentit Mouten have not faced on any occasion, so the French tennis player will play with the support of the French fans to give the surprise and eliminate the Spanish player in the second round of this Grand Slam, Roland Garros.
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Corentin Moutet will face each other in the second round of Roland Garros, this will be the first meeting between these two players.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet at Roland Garros
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the análisisis prior to the match and news hereí live from VAVEL.