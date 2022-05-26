Summary and highlights of Rafael Nadal 3-0 Botic van de Zandschulp AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: NADAL QUALIFIES FOR THE ROUND OF 16
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 6-4) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal closes the match on his second match ball
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 5-4) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Dutch tennis player wins with the service and is obliged to do it with the rest if he wants to stay with hopes in the clash.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 5-3) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal wins with service and is only one set away from closing the match;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 4-3) Botic van de Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp wins on serve to tighten the scoreboard
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 4-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Dutchman breaks Nadal's serve;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 4-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp saves a break ball and wins his first game of the third set
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 4-0) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Spanish tennis player confirms the double break of service;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 3-0) Botic van de Zandschulp
World No. 5 breaks serve again for the second time in a row
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 2-0) Botic van de Zandschulp
Fácil game of the Spanish tennis playerñol with which confirms the advantage
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2 1-0) Botic van de Zandschulp
Rafael Nadal starts the third set by breaking serve
Nadal is one set away from qualifying for the third round
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 6-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal does not fail with the service in favor and closes the second set
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 5-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Dutchman wins the game with his serve although he had to save a set ball
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 5-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Blank set for No. 5
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 4-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal breaks serve for the second consecutive time
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 3-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Spanish tennis player wins with his serve and confirms the advantage
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 2-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal takes his second break ball of this second set and breaks the service & nbsp;
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 1-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Rafael Nadal also starts strong in this second set with a white game.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3 0-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
The first game of the second set goes to the Dutchman with a white game.
The first set goes to Nadal
1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-3) Botic van de Zandschulp
Blank game by Nadal to close the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-3) Botic van de Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp wins on serve and will have to serve the rest if he wants to stay alive in this first set.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
Blank game by number 5, who is one game away from closing the first set.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (4-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
Nadal breaks serve for the second time in the first set and takes lead
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Spanish tennis player makes white game with the service
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-2) Botic van de Zandschulp
The Dutch tennis player wins the fourth game of the match.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Blank game of the Spanish tennis player with the service;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Rafael Nadal does not take long to react and responds by breaking the service;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (0-1) Botic van de Zandschulp
Botic van de Zandschulp starts the match by breaking serve;
All set
In the draw it has been decided that Rafael Nadal will start with a draw;
Rival in the round of 16
The winner of the clash between the Spanish tennis player and the Dutchman will face the winner of Auger Aliassame and Krakinovic, for now the Canadian tennis player has won the first set.
The match will start late
It was estimated that the match will start an hour ago, but it will not start until the end of the women's match between Gauff and Kanepi, in the second set, it should be remembered that the American has taken the first set.
Nadal Fact
Rafael Nadal has never lost a third round match at Roland Garros so he is the main candidate.
The Dutchman has already set a record at Roland Garros.
Botic van de Zandschulp had only won one match on the clay surface before 2022, but has already won twice at Roland Garros and is looking for a third.
Nadal, the player of the favorites with less time on the court
The Spanish tennis player needed 2 hours and four minutes to eliminate Thompson and 2 hours and 12 minutes to eliminate the French player, being one of those who has spent less time on court of the favorites to the title.
1 hour
In about 1 hour Rafael Nadal vs. Botic van de Zandschulp, both the previous and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vsBotic van de Zandschulp ?
What time is Rafael Nadal vsBotic van de Zandschulp at Roland Garros ?
This is the kickoff time match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
How to get to Botic Van de Zandschlup ?
The player from the Netherlands already played the first Grand Slam of 2022, but was eliminated in the round of 32 by Medvedev. His best participation this year was at the Berlin tournament where he had to retire in the final in his clash against Rune. Van de Zandschlup has already defeated Kotov in the Roland Garros in four sets in the first round, in the second round he played against Fognini, but the Italian disputed the third set.
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the last tournament that Nadal played, which was the ATP Miami fell in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be off for an injury. At the Madrid Open, playing at home and with good sensations, he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinals. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set with 6-1. In the first round at Roland Garros he defeated the Australian Thompson in three sets and without any difficulty, nor did he have any difficulty in the second round against Moutet.
Background
This time it will be the first meeting between Botic Van de Zandschlup and Rafael Nadal and they will do it at Roland Garros in search of a place in the round of 16;
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Botic Van de Zandschlup and Rafael Nadal will meet in the round of 32 at Roland Garros. This will be the first confrontation between these two tennis players
