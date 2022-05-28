Summary and highlights of Novak Djokovic 3-0 Diego Schwartzman AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
With this point Novak Djokovic closed the match.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 6-3) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic wins with a break of serve to close the match
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 5-3) Diego Schwartzman
The Argentine tennis player saves a match ball and wins his service game;
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 5-2) Diego Schwartzman
Nole confirms breakthrough and is one game away from being the first Roland Garros quarterfinalist
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 4-2) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic takes his second break point of the third set and breaks serve;
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 3-2) Diego Schwartzman
The number 1 saved a break ball that would have complicated the third set.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 2-2) Diego Schwartzman
The Argentine tennis player started behind in the scoreboard, but turned it around to continue with a tie in the second set.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 2-1) Diego Schwartzman
The third game of the third set goes to number 1.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 1-1) Diego Schwartzman
Schwartzman also starts winning on serve at the start of the third set.
3º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3 1-0) Diego Schwartzman
Novak Djokovic starts by winning the first game of the third set;
Djokovic wins second set and is one set away from qualifying for quarterfinals
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 6-3) Diego Schwartzman
With the rest and winning six consecutive games Nole also wins the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 5-3) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic wins on serve to confirm break and is one game away from winning the second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 4-3) Diego Schwartzman
Blank game to the rest of the number 1 that breaks the service;
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 3-3) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic saves three break balls and wins the game to level the second set.
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 2-3) Diego Schwartzman
Serbian tennis player breaks serve and serves to tie second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 1-3) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic wins his first game in this second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 0-3) Diego Schwartzman
World number 16 wins with his serve and confirms the advantage
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 0-2) Diego Schwartzman
Argentine tennis player breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
2º Set Novak Djokovic (6-1 0-1) Diego Schwartzman
Diego Schwartzman wins the first game of the second set
First set goes to Djokovic
Nole closes the first set with a blank game
1º Set Novak Djokovic (5-1) Diego Schwartzman
The Serbian tennis player breaks serve for the second consecutive time and serves to close the first set.
1º Set Novak Djokovic (4-1) Diego Schwartzman
Djokovic confirms the advantage winning with his serve
1º Set Novak Djokovic (3-1) Diego Schwartzman
Number 1 breaks the service;
1º Set Novak Djokovic (2-1) Diego Schwartzman
The number one was tight and had to save two break balls to avoid losing the service advantage.
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-1) Diego Schwartzman
Schwartzman wins his first game on serve coming back from 0-30 down
1º Set Novak Djokovic (1-0) Diego Schwartzman
First game of the match goes to Novak Djokovic
All set
The draw for the match has already begun and Novak Djokovic sacando;
Delayed start
The match will start later than expected, as it is playing on this court the Roland Garros women's match between Trevisan vs Sasnovich, which is in the second set and until the end of that match will not start this duel;
Possible opponent in the quarterfinals
The winner of Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman will face the winner of Rafael Nadal vs Auger Aliassime, so Nadal and Djokovic could meet again;
Novak Djokovic
The Serbian tennis player has ten consecutive victories at Roland Garros
Diego Schwartzman
The Argentine tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in three of the last four participations;
Three clay matches
Of the six times that the Serb and the Argentine have met, three have been on clay and in all of them the winner has been Novak Djokovic
Less than one hour
In less than an hour approximately the match between Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman will beginá both the preview and the minute by minute can be followed hereá in VAVEL
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman ?
The match will be played at 6:30 ET and can be seen on Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman ?
This is the kickoff time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros aiming to defend crown
Summary of Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman at the Rome ATP in 2020
How does Diego Schwartzman arrive?
The Argentine tennis player came close to the title in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, but in both he was defeated in the final. His American tour was not good, but he performed well in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, being eliminated in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Before arriving in France he was eliminated in Madrid and Rome, in the second round. At Roland Garros he has already eliminated Kuznetsov, Munar and Dimitrov.
How does Novak Djokovic arrive ?
The number 1 has played few tournaments in this 2022, because it has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be in the Australian Open, despite the politics, and neither in the U.S. tour, although he had registered. In his first tournament he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated Russian Kchanov 6-3, 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left out of the tournament the number 1, which he still is despite the few matches he has played this year and only lost one week to the Russian Medvedev. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he performed well reaching the final. Although he could not win the title, as he was defeated by the Russian Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. In the last tournament he has played has been the ATP of Rome has won and even without conceding a set. In the first round of Roland Garros he beat Nishioka in three sets without too much difficulty, then in the third round he beat Bedene.
Background
Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman have faced each other six times, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won in the six occasions they have faced each other. In 2014 they met for the first time at the US Open where Djokovic won in three sets. In 2017 they met at Roland Garros where Djokovic won in five sets. The last time they met was in 2020 in the group stage of the ATP Finals where the Serbian won 6-3, 6-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzmans and face each other in the round of 16 Roland Garros will be the last meeting between these two players.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifri antifrió n for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.