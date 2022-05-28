Summary and highlights of Rafael Nadal 3-2 Auger Aliassime IN Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
End of the match: With this point Nadal has closed this tough battle.
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3) Auger Aliassame
Nadal wins with the service and closes the match
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 5-3) Auger Aliassame
Incredible the tip of Nadal to break the service and serve & aacute; to win & nbsp;
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 4-3) Auger Aliassame
World No. 5 blank game
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 3-3) Auger Aliassame
Canadian suffers but wins with his serve to tie the score at 3-3
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 3-2) Auger Aliassame
Neither fails Nadal with the service, that tension in this match that already takes 4 hours and two minutes
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 2-2) Auger Aliassame
Blank set for Auger Aliassame
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 2-1) Auger Aliassame
Nadal wins comfortably in the service & nbsp;
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 1-1) Auger Aliassame
The Spaniard had a break ball, but could not take advantage of it.
5º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 1-0) Auger Aliassame
Nadal starts winning in the decisive set
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6) Auger Aliassame
Blank game by Auger Aliassime and everything will be decided in the fifth set.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 3-5) Auger Aliassame
Nadal wins with the serve, but is obliged to do so with the rest to stay alive in the fourth set
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 2-5) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassame wins on serve and is one game away from winning the fourth set
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 2-4) Auger Aliassame
Rafael Nadal wins on serve in the sixth game of this set.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 1-4) Auger Aliassame
The Canadian increases his advantage in this set by winning on serve;
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 1-3) Auger Aliassame
It is returned by Auger Aliassime who also breaks the service;
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 1-2) Auger Aliassame
Nadal reacts and breaks serve to tie fourth set
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 0-2) Auger Aliassame
Canadian tennis player breaks serve and is ahead in the fourth set
4º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2 0-1) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassime wins the first game of the fourth set
Nadal one set away from quarterfinals
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 6-2) Auger Aliassame
Blank game by Nadal wins the third set
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 5-2) Auger Aliassame
World No. 5 breaks serve and serves to close the third set
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 4-2) Auger Aliassame
Nadal comes back from 0-30 down and takes the game on serve to maintain the advantage
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 3-2) Auger Aliassame
The Canadian tennis player manages to save a break ball;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 3-1) Auger Aliassame
Nadal wins with the service and confirms the advantage
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 2-1) Auger Aliassame
The Spanish tennis player breaks the service
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 1-1) Auger Aliassame
First game with service for Nadal who wins comfortably, is & aacute; squeezing in search of getting fast & aacute; ask ahead & nbsp;
3º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3 0-1) Auger Aliassame
The first game of the third set starts with Auger Aliassime saving two break balls;
Nadal celebrates the victory in the second set
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 6-3) Auger Aliassame
Nadal does not fail with the service and ties the match
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 5-3) Auger Aliassame
Nadal breaks serve and leads the second set, take & aacute; to close it & nbsp;
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 4-3) Auger Aliassame
Second consecutive game in white of Nadal with serve that tightens
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 3-3) Auger Aliassame
Tied at three in the second set
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 3-2) Auger Aliassame
Blank set of number 5
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 2-2) Auger Aliassame
The Canadian continues to serve without suffering
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 2-1) Auger Aliassame
Nadal suffers with the service and has to save two balls break & nbsp;
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 1-1) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassame also fails in the first service game of the second set.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6 1-0) Auger Aliassame
The first game of the second set goes to Rafael Nadal
First set goes to Felix Auger Aliassame
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-6) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassame wins on serve to close out the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-5) Auger Aliassame
The Spanish tennis player with the service, but is forced to break serve to stay alive in the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-5) Auger Aliassame
Rafael Nadal breaks serve and wins his second game
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-5) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassame breaks serve and comes within one game of clinching the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-4) Auger Aliassame
Nadal started with 40-0 and having three break balls, but he wasted them all and the Canadian confirms the advantage in this first set.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-3) Auger Aliassame
In his second break ball, the number nine takes advantage of it to break the service;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-2) Auger Aliassame
The Canadian tennis player saves three break balls;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-1) Auger Aliassame
Rafael Nadal also wins his first service game;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (0-1) Auger Aliassame
Auger Aliassame wins the first game of the match
All set
In the draw it has been decided to start by drawing Auger Aliassame
Data from Auger Aliassame
The Canadian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals in the last four tournaments he has played on clay: Barcelona, Estoril, Madrid and Rome.
Djokovic already awaits in the quarterfinals
The winner of the match between Auger Aliassame and Rafael Nadal will face the No. 1 in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.
Auger Aliassame's trainer is Rafael Nadal's uncle.
One of the most striking things about this match is that the coach of the Canadian tennis player is Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, who has said he will not be in the match or help Auger Aliassame not to harm his nephew;
The meeting will start very late
The match should have started a while ago, but until the end of the Roland Garros women's match between Mertens and Gauff will not start;
Balance the Nadal and Roland Garros
The Spanish tennis player has only lost three matches in this French tournament, having a balance of 108 wins and three defeats.
1 hour
In approximately 1 hour the match between Rafael Nadal vs Auger Aliassime will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí in VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Auger Aliassime live?
The match will be played at 8:00 ET and can be seen on TENNIS TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Auger Aliassime at Roland Garros ?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 14:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
England: 13: 30 AM
Australia : 22:30 AM
India: 17:30 AM
This is how Nadal qualified for the round of 16
Nadal and Auger Aliassame training together
How does Auger Aliassame arrive ?
In the last grand slam he played, the Canadian tennis player was eliminated by the number 2, Medvedev in the quarterfinals. Auger Aliassame has already won in this 2022 the ATP of Rotterdam and was on the verge of winning the ATP of Marseille. In Indian Wells and Miami he did not have good participations, being eliminated in both tournaments in the first round. In the last tournament he played, he was eliminated by the number 1 in the quarterfinals of the Rome ATP. At Roland Garros he has already eliminated Varillas, Ugo Carabelli and Krajinovic.
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the last tournament that Nadal played, which was the ATP Miami fell in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be off for an injury. At the Madrid Open, playing at home and with good sensations, he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinals. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set 6-1. In the first round at Roland Garros he defeated the Australian Thompson in three sets and without any difficulty, neither in the second round against Moutet nor in the round of 32 against the Dutch player Van de Zandschlup;
Background
Rafael Nadal and Auger Aliassame have only met on one occasion, with a positive balance for Rafael Nadal. The only time they met was in the round of 32 at the ATP Madrid where the Spanish player won by a double 6-3;
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Auger Aliassame will meet in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. This will be the second meeting between these two players.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs. Auger Aliassime at Roland Garros
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrió n for this match. We will offer you the análisisis prior to the match and news hereí live from VAVEL.