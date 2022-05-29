Summary and highlights of Andy Murray 2-0 Jurij Rodionov in Surbiton Challenger

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH: COMFORTABLE WIN FOR ANDY MURRAY
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 6-1) Jurij Rodionov
Andy Murray's game in white to close out the match
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 5-1) Jurij Rodionov
The tennis player from Great Britain breaks serve and serves to close out the match
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 4-1) Jurij Rodionov
Andy Murray suffers for the first time on serve and has to save a break point;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 3-1) Jurij Rodionov
Jurij Rodionov wins the first game of this second set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 3-0) Jurij Rodionov
Blank game for the former No. 1 who is playing at a great level
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 2-0) Jurij Rodionov
World No. 67 takes lead in second set by breaking serve
2º Set Andy Murray (6-2 1-0) Jurij Rodionov
The first game of the second set goes to Andy Murray.
The first set goes to Andy Murrray
1º Set Andy Murray (6-2) Jurij Rodionov
The tennis player from Great Britain breaks serve and closes the first set in the remainder of the set
1º Set Andy Murray (5-2) Jurij Rodionov
Andy Murray wins on serve and is one game away from taking first set
1º Set Andy Murray (4-2) Jurij Rodionov
The Austrian tennis player saves a service ball
1º Set Andy Murray (4-1) Jurij Rodionov
The tennis player from Great Britain confirms the advantage by winning on serve;
1º Set Andy Murray (3-1) Jurij Rodionov
Andy Murray breaks serve
1º Set Andy Murray (2-1) Jurij Rodionov
The tennis player from Great Britain wins his second service game, although he has already had to suffer a little more;
1º Set Andy Murray (1-1) Jurij Rodionov
Jurij Rodionov responds with a game in white, both of them also serve directly.
1º Set Andy Murray (1-0) Jurij Rodionov
Andy Murray wins the first game of the match with a blank game
All set
In the draw it has been decided that Andy Murray will start the draw
ATP Ranking
Andy Murray is No. 67 in the ATP rankings, while Rodionov is No. 125.
Rival in the round of 16
Murray or Rodionov will face in the round of 16 the winner of the match between Albot and a player coming from the qualifying round;
Murray seeded
The tennis player from Great Britain is the favorite to win this tournament, as he is seeded but it will not be easy for him.
Back to
In a few minutes the match will start, where both players will seek to qualify for the round of 16 of this tournament.
Matches have already resumed
After stopping raining in the UK has been decided to continue the matches, but for Andy Murray plays habrá to wait, everything points until 18:00 does not start approximately
The match could start later
It is raining on the courts of the Surbiton Challenger and therefore have been interrupted in previous matches, so we'll see what time to start & aacute; this duel & nbsp;
1 hour
In about 1 hour the match between Andy Murray vs Jurij Rodionov will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL ;
Andy Murray's last match summary
ATP Challenger Surbiton
t is the turn of the clay court season, and in the case of the Challenger circuit, Surbiton is the first place that presents this surface so far in 2022. This tournament began to be played in 1998, with some interruptions, and with major champions such as Mardy Fish, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Wayne Arthurs among others. The winner of the last edition, in 2019, is the local Daniel Evans, absent in this case. A lineup of players that promises a lot, highlighting above all the presence of former No. 1 and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who will start as the second seed behind the American Mackenzie McDonald. Among other notable names who will be in Surbiton this season, we find the Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, as well as the experienced Sam Querrey, semifinalist at the All England in 2017, and Adrian Mannarino. There will also be expectations for the presence of the great British promise Jack Draper, winner of four Challenger titles so far in 2022, and who had already shown his conditions last year, taking advantage of invitations at Queen's and Wimbledon. The invited tennis players are also all British, regular participants of the circuit, who have passed through college tennis in recent years, such as Paul Jubb, Ryan Peniston and Alistair Gray.
How does Jurij Rodionov arrive ?
Jurij Rodionov already knows what it is to win in 2022 in a Challenger, he did it in Switzerland when he won the Biel, and in the same country he reached the quarterfinals in the Lugano tournament. He also won the Mauthausen tournament in his country and was eliminated in the second match of the Roland Garros qualifiers.
How does Andy Murray arrive ?
The tennis player from Great Britain arrives after achieving his 700th victory in an ATP after winning in his first match at Indian Wells against Japan's Taro Daniel, where Andy Murray had to come back after losing the first set. He will have to fight to end his curse because in the last six tournaments he has played he has been eliminated in the second round: ATP Dubai, ATP Doha, ATP Rotterdam, ATP Rotterdam, Australian Open, Indian Wells and ATP Miami. The tournament he has been closest to winning in 2022 is the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against the Russian Karatsev. He has not played since March 26 where he lost 2-0 against Russian player Medvedev. In the first round at the Madrid Open he defeated Thiem 2-0 and then in the round of 32 he defeated Shapavalov in three sets. This was his last match, because he could not play Novak Djokovic due to a problem and since May 5th he has not competed;
Background
This will be the first time that the tennis player from Great Britain and the Austrian will face each other for a place in the round of 16 of the Surbiton Challenger;
Venue: The match will be played at Surbiton Racket, a track located in the United Kingdom, built in 1881.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Jurij Rodionov will face each other in the first round of the Subirton Challenger, and it will be the first time these two players meet
.
.
