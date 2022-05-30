Summary and highlights of Nadal 3-1 Djokovic AT Roland Garros

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: NADAL DID IT AND DREAMS OF THE FOURTEENTH ROLAND GARROS, AND CELEBRATED THE TRIUMPH
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 6-6) Novak Djokovic
Direct serve and we go to the tie break to decide the fourth set, if Nadal wins the match will be over.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 5-6) Novak Djokovic
The Serbian tennis player wins with his serve and secures the tie break, putting pressure on the Spaniard.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 5-5) Novak Djokovic
The ball goes into the net and Nadal ties the fourth set.
Incredible level of these two players
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 4-5) Novak Djokovic
He did it; Nadal saved two set balls, broke the service and served to put the tie at five
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 3-5) Novak Djokovic
Nadal with the service wins and puts pressure on the Serbian tennis player who takes out with the aim of winning the set.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 2-5) Novak Djokovic
The number 1 wins with the service and is only one game away from winning the set, the first opportunity will be with the rest.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 2-4) Novak Djokovic
Blank game by Rafa who is confident of turning this sector around.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 1-4) Novak Djokovic
Startó a 0-40 the number 1, but Nadal reactedó and put the 30-40 and had the 40 equal, but he went out when he had everything in favor.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 1-3) Novak Djokovic
Nadal recovers by winning on serve to win the first game of the fourth set.
With this point Nadal closed the third set.
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 0-3) Novak Djokovic
Djokovic white game that this set is unleashed;
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 0-2) Novak Djokovic
Nadal's ball goes by little, the Spanish protests the decision, but the hawk's eye confirms the success and Nole breaks the service to take the lead
4º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2 0-1) Novak Djokovic
For the first time in the entire match Novak Djokovic wins the first game of the set.
Nadal is one set away from the semifinals
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 6-2) Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's error that goes out the ball and makes Nadal win the second set
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 5-2) Novak Djokovic
With a direct serve the number 1 wins the game with a game in white and now will have to fight in the rest to stay in this third set.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 5-1) Novak Djokovic
The ball goes long to Nole and Nadal is only one game away from closing the third set.
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 4-1) Novak Djokovic
Double error of the Serbian that makes Rafael Nadal breaks his service and has again a double break of advantage
Nadal's score
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 3-1) Novak Djokovic
The drop of the number 1 goes to the net and Nadal takes forward a game very suffered
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 2-1) Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets his first game in this third set and wakes up
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 2-0) Novak Djokovic
The Spanish tennis player celebrates the fact that he knows he has confirmed the breakage and how important it is
3º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6 1-0) Novak Djokovic
As in the first and second sets, Nadal has started breaking serve in the third set.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-6) Novak Djokovic
At the rest Novak Djokovic ties the match to put the tie at one
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-5) Novak Djokovic
It is going to out the ball of the Spaniard who will have to win with service but the second set will be for Novak Djokovic;
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 4-4) Novak Djokovic
Important game for Nadal who wins again and recovers in the aní mico
Novak Djokovic takes out his rage with this gesture
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 3-4) Novak Djokovic
Another long game where Novak Djokovic saves a break ball and has already come back from 3-0 down in the second set.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 3-3) Novak Djokovic
The number 1 equalizes the second set breaking the service, Nadal struggled, saving four break balls, but with the fifth opportunity could not;
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 3-2) Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has raised his level and is now just one game away;
With this point Nadal started the second set, breaking serve.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 3-1) Novak Djokovic
Nadal's drop shot goes to the net and the No. 1 breaks serve and regains a break to close the gap.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 3-0) Novak Djokovic
The Spanish tennis player returns to break the service, leaving the number 1 unsettled on the court.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 2-0) Novak Djokovic
With a good second serve he confirms the advantage to start in the best way in the second set.
2º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2 1-0) Novak Djokovic
In the last break ball and after 17 minutes of play, Rafa starts the second set as the first, breaking the service;
This was one of the best points of this first set.
Nadal celebrated the first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (6-2) Novak Djokovic
The Serbian ball goes to the net and Nadal closes the first set;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-2) Novak Djokovic
The ball goes out to Nadal and Novak Djokovic cuts distances, but Rafa pulls out to close the first set.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (5-1) Novak Djokovic
Blank game of the Spaniard that confirms the advantage and is one game away from taking the first set.
1º Set Rafael Nadal (4-1) Novak Djokovic
Incredible level that is showing Nadal that again breaks the service and increases the lead in this first set
1º Set Rafael Nadal (3-1) Novak Djokovic
Game suffered for the Spanish number where he had to save two break balls and keeps the advantage;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-1) Novak Djokovic
Direct serve of the number 1 who wakes up with white game to win his first game of the match;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (2-0) Novak Djokovic
Nadal confirms the advantage after a good rise to the net where he could not do anything the Serbian;
1º Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Novak Djokovic
AS IT HAS STARTED, 11 minutes of first game where Rafael Nadal has started breaking the service in his third break ball
The draw has been decided
In the draw it has been decided that the Serbian tennis player will start with a draw;
Both players are already on the court
Road to Novak Djokovic
First Round 3-0 Nishioka
Second Round 3-0 Molcan
Round of 16 3-0 Bedene
Round of 16 3-0 Schwartzman
Rafael Nadal's way
First Round 3-0 Thompson
Second Round 3-0 Moutet
Round of sixteen 3-0 Van de Zandschulp
Round of 16 3-2 Auger Aliassame
This could be Nadal's last match at Roland Garros
The Spanish tennis player already announced that today could be his last match at Roland Garros in case he loses, announcing a possible withdrawal. In addition, he asked the organization to play the day, but they decided otherwise;
Nadal leads in Grand Slam head-to-heads
17 confrontations between the Spanish tennis player and the Serbian where the balance is favorable for Nadal with a balance of 10 victories, also the Spanish has a positive balance in Roland Garros against Nole with a 7 to 2
Zverev is already a semifinalist
The German tennis player is a semifinalist after beating Carlos Alcaraz and will face the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in the penú ltima of Roland Garros;
1 hour
In 1 hour starts the match between Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, both the previous and the minute by minute of this historic duel can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic ?
f you want to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokivic live on TV, your option is Tennis TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic ?
This is the kickoff time match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Djokovic arrives at Roland Garros aiming to defend crown
How does Novak Djokovic arrive ?
The number 1 has played few tournaments in this 2022, because it has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be in the Australian Open, despite the politics, and neither in the U.S. tour, although he had registered. In his first tournament he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated Russian Kchanov 6-3, 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left out of the tournament the number 1, which he still is despite the few matches he has played this year and only lost one week to the Russian Medvedev. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he performed well reaching the final. Although he could not win the title, as he was defeated by the Russian Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. In the last tournament he has played has been the ATP of Rome has won and even without conceding a set. In the first round of Roland Garros he beat Nishioka in three sets without too much difficulty, then in the third round he defeated Bedene. In the round of 16 he defeated Diego Schwartzman in three sets, the world number 1 still has not conceded a set in this tournament;
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the last tournament that Nadal played, which was the ATP Miami fell in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be off for an injury. At the Madrid Open, playing at home and with good sensations, he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinals. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set with 6-1. In the first round at Roland Garros he defeated the Australian Thompson in three sets and without any difficulty, neither in the second round against Moutet nor in the round of 32 against the Dutch player Van de Zandschlup. In the round of 16 he suffered, needing five sets to defeat the Canadian Auger Aliassame.
Background
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other 58 times, where the Serbian tennis player has a slight advantage, since the balance is 30 wins for the Serbian tennis player and 28 for the Spaniard. Although they have not faced each other for 354 days, just the last time they met was at Roland Garros itself in the semifinals last year, where Novak Djokovic got rid of Nadal in four sets. This will be the third time that the two giants of the racquet are measured in the antepenú ltima round of the Internationals of France. In 2006, in what was the first match between the two, the Serb retired at the end of the second set due to breathing problems. Novak is one of only two players who can boast of having defeated Nadal on the clay of the French capital. He did it twice, in the 2015 quarterfinals and in the últimas semifinals. Djokovic has won eight of the 27 direct duels with Rafa on clay. No one has ever beaten him so much on slow court.
Venue: The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, looking to qualify for the semifinals. This will be the 59th meeting of the match;
