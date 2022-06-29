Summary and highlights of Nadal 3-1 Berankis in Wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
END OF MATCH: with this point Nadal won the victory
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3) Ricards Berankis
Rafa Nadal wins with service and takes the victory in this match
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 5-3) Ricards Berankis
The two win with their services and Nadal will serve. to win the match
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 4-2) Ricards Berankis
Ricards Berankis wins the second game of this fourth set
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 4-1) Ricards Berankis
The Spanish tennis player wins with service and is about to take the victory
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 3-1) Ricards Berankis
Nadal had two break balls, but the Lithuanian saved them and wins the first game of the fourth set
All set
The court has already been covered and in a few moments the two tennis players will return to the court to continue the game
There isn't news
There is still no news on the central court, it has not yet been decided to close the roof, we will see what happens. is happening
the game stops
The players go to changing rooms due to the rain and the game will resume. in a few minutes
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 3-0) Ricards Berankis
Imperial start of the Spanish tennis player who wins again with blank game
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 2-0) Ricards Berankis
Nadal's blank game to the challenge that begins winning in the second set
4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 1-0) Ricards Berankis
The fourth set begins with a game for Rafael Nadal
3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6) Ricards Berankis
El tenista lituano gana el tercer set
3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-5) Ricards Berankis
The Spanish tennis player began 0-30 but came back to stay alive in the third set
3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 3-4) Ricards Berankis
The Lithuanian tennis player continues with an advantage in the third set
3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 0-2) Ricards Berankis
Berankis starts ahead in the third set
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 5-4) Ricards Berankis
Nadal suffers and wins with the service
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 4-4) Ricards Berankis
The world number 4 had two set balls, but did not get them;
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 4-3) Ricards Berankis
Rafa Nadal wins with the service, but suffers a lot
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 3-3) Ricards Berankis
The Spanish tennis player breaks the service and returns the equality in this second set.
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 2-3) Ricards Berankis
The Spanish player suffers but wins again with the service;
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-3) Ricards Berankis
Nadal had two break balls, but wasted them and Berankis confirmed the lead
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-2) Ricards Berankis
Lithuanian tennis player breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
With this point, Nadal took the first set.
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-1) Ricards Berankis
Ricards Berankis also responds with white game
2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-0) Ricards Berankis
The first game of the second set goes to Nadal who wins with a blank service game.
1° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4) Ricards Berankis
In his second set ball the Spanish tennis player breaks the service and takes the lead in the scoreboard
Nadal sure with the serve
1° Set Rafael Nadal (5-4) Ricards Berankis
The Spanish wins with the service and if he wins this game with the rest he will win the first set.
1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-4) Ricards Berankis
Nadal had a break ball, but the Lithuanian tennis player saved it.
1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-3) Ricards Berankis
Both tennis players suffer with the service but continue to win with the
1° Set Rafael Nadal (3-2) Ricards Berankis
Berankis won. with his serve and had a break ball but saved it. Spanish
Action on Crente Court Nadal and Berankis
1° Set Rafael Nadal (2-1) Ricards Berankis
won the Lithuanian his first game with service and again Nadal comfortable with the service
1° Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Ricards Berankis
The first game of the match is for Rafael Nadal
All set
It won't start in no time. the game in which it will start drawing Rafael Nadal
Favorites
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the main favorites in this tournament that will be played on Saturday. on a grass surface, they could face each other in the final
The Game delayed
The game will start with some delay since in this central court it is being played. playing the women's match between Boulter and Pliskova
rival in round of 16
The opponent in the third round will be the winner of the Sonego vs. Gastón playing right now
Nadal Wimbledon 2021
The Spanish tennis player did not participate in this Grand Slam last year the last time he was here. he was in the year 2019 where he was eliminated in the semi-finals by Roger Federer & nbsp;
Berankis Wimbledon 2021
The Lithuanian tennis player was beaten last year at the tournament in London in the first round when he was beaten 3-0 by Harris
1 hour
In approximately 1 hour it will begin. The match between Rafael Nadal vs. Ricardas Berenkis, both the previous one and the minute by minute, can be played. continue here on VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis ?
If you want to watch Ricardas Berankis live on TV, your option is Tennis TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis at Wimbledon ?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Nadal has a clear path
Three of his main rivals in his part of the draw, Cilic and Berrettini due to COVID-19 plus Auger-Aliassime after being eliminated so it seems that the Spaniard will fight again to win another Grand Slam this season.
Summary of Nadal's first round match against Argentina's Cerandulo
How does Ricardas Berankis arrive ?
The Lithuanian tennis player returned to win after three consecutive defeats by beating Querrey in three sets in just over an hour and a half. At Roland Garros and Geneva he lost in the same round. This year he played the final at the Lyon Challenger where he lost in three sets to Quentin Halys. He has not advanced past the second round at the Grand Slams in 2022, the last time he reached this round was at the Australian Open where he was defeated by Rublev;
How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?
Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the Miami ATP he lost in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be on leave due to an injury. After the Madrid Open playing at home and with good sensations he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinal round. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set 6-1. Despite his doubts, he again showed his grit to win his 14th Roland Garros. In the first round of Wimbledon he beat Ceracute; in four sets against Cerú ndolo
Background
Rafael Nadal and Ricard Berankis will face each other in the second round of Wimbledon and this will be their second clash, after having met this year during the month of January in the Melbourne set in the round of 16 in which the Spaniard ended up winning in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5. A tournament finally in which the Spanish tennis player won in his preparation for the Australian Open;
Venue: The match will be played at Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Ricard Berankis will face each other in the second round of Wimbledon, this will be the second clash between these players
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis at Wimbledon
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the análisisis prior to the match and news here ;live from VAVEL.