Summary and highlights of Nadal 3-1 Berankis in Wimbledon
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PM2 months ago

Highlights

3:12 PM2 months ago

END OF MATCH: with this point Nadal won the victory

 

3:09 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3) Ricards Berankis

Rafa Nadal wins with service and takes the victory in this match 
3:00 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 5-3) Ricards Berankis

The two win with their services and Nadal will serve. to win the match 
2:50 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 4-2) Ricards Berankis

Ricards Berankis wins the second game of this fourth set
2:45 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 4-1) Ricards Berankis

The Spanish tennis player wins with service and is about to take the victory 
2:42 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 3-1) Ricards Berankis

Nadal had two break balls, but the Lithuanian saved them and wins the first game of the fourth set
2:27 PM2 months ago

All set

The court has already been covered and in a few moments the two tennis players will return to the court to continue the game 
2:09 PM2 months ago

There isn't news

There is still no news on the central court, it has not yet been decided to close the roof, we will see what happens. is happening 
1:48 PM2 months ago

the game stops

The players go to changing rooms due to the rain and the game will resume. in a few minutes 
1:38 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 3-0) Ricards Berankis

Imperial start of the Spanish tennis player who wins again with blank game 
1:34 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 2-0) Ricards Berankis

Nadal's blank game to the challenge that begins winning in the second set
1:32 PM2 months ago

4° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6 1-0) Ricards Berankis

The fourth set begins with a game for Rafael Nadal 
1:26 PM2 months ago

3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-6) Ricards Berankis

1:23 PM2 months ago

3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 4-5) Ricards Berankis

The Spanish tennis player began 0-30 but came back to stay alive in the third set 
1:15 PM2 months ago

3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 3-4) Ricards Berankis

The Lithuanian tennis player continues with an advantage in the third set
1:11 PM2 months ago

3° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 6-4 0-2) Ricards Berankis

Berankis starts ahead in the third set
12:31 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 5-4) Ricards Berankis

Nadal suffers and wins with the service 
12:29 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 4-4) Ricards Berankis

The world number 4 had two set balls, but did not get them;
12:18 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 4-3) Ricards Berankis

Rafa Nadal wins with the service, but suffers a lot 
12:13 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 3-3) Ricards Berankis

The Spanish tennis player breaks the service and returns the equality in this second set.
12:07 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 2-3) Ricards Berankis

The Spanish player suffers but wins again with the service;
12:04 PM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-3) Ricards Berankis

Nadal had two break balls, but wasted them and Berankis confirmed the lead
11:57 AM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-2) Ricards Berankis

Lithuanian tennis player breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
11:57 AM2 months ago

With this point, Nadal took the first set.

 

11:55 AM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-1) Ricards Berankis

Ricards Berankis also responds with white game
11:54 AM2 months ago

2° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4 1-0) Ricards Berankis

The first game of the second set goes to Nadal who wins with a blank service game.
11:48 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (6-4) Ricards Berankis

In his second set ball the Spanish tennis player breaks the service and takes the lead in the scoreboard
11:43 AM2 months ago

Nadal sure with the serve

 

11:38 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (5-4) Ricards Berankis

The Spanish wins with the service and if he wins this game with the rest he will win the first set.
11:33 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-4) Ricards Berankis

Nadal had a break ball, but the Lithuanian tennis player saved it.
 
11:28 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (4-3) Ricards Berankis

Both tennis players suffer with the service but continue to win with the 
11:23 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (3-2) Ricards Berankis

Berankis won. with his serve and had a break ball but saved it. Spanish 
11:18 AM2 months ago

Action on Crente Court Nadal and Berankis

 

11:13 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (2-1) Ricards Berankis

won the Lithuanian his first game with service and again Nadal comfortable with the service 
11:08 AM2 months ago

1° Set Rafael Nadal (1-0) Ricards Berankis

The first game of the match is for Rafael Nadal  
11:03 AM2 months ago

All set

It won't start in no time. the game in which it will start drawing Rafael Nadal 
10:58 AM2 months ago

Favorites

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the main favorites in this tournament that will be played on Saturday. on a grass surface, they could face each other in the final 
10:53 AM2 months ago

The Game delayed

The game will start with some delay since in this central court it is being played. playing the women's match between Boulter and Pliskova
10:48 AM2 months ago

rival in round of 16

The opponent in the third round will be the winner of the Sonego  vs. Gastón playing right now 
10:43 AM2 months ago

Nadal Wimbledon 2021

The Spanish tennis player did not participate in this Grand Slam last year the last time he was here. he was in the year 2019 where he was eliminated in the semi-finals by Roger Federer & nbsp;
10:38 AM2 months ago

Berankis Wimbledon 2021

The Lithuanian tennis player was beaten last year at the tournament in London in the first round when he was beaten 3-0 by Harris 
10:33 AM2 months ago

1 hour

In approximately 1 hour it will begin. The match between Rafael Nadal vs. Ricardas Berenkis, both the previous one and the minute by minute, can be played. continue here on VAVEL 
10:28 AM2 months ago

10:18 AM2 months ago

Nadal has a clear path

Three of his main rivals in his part of the draw, Cilic and Berrettini due to COVID-19 plus Auger-Aliassime after being eliminated so it seems that the Spaniard will fight again to win another Grand Slam this season.
10:13 AM2 months ago

Summary of Nadal's first round match against Argentina's Cerandulo

10:08 AM2 months ago

How does Ricardas Berankis arrive ?

The Lithuanian tennis player returned to win after three consecutive defeats by beating Querrey in three sets in just over an hour and a half. At Roland Garros and Geneva he lost in the same round. This year he played the final at the Lyon Challenger where he lost in three sets to Quentin Halys. He has not advanced past the second round at the Grand Slams in 2022, the last time he reached this round was at the Australian Open where he was defeated by Rublev;
10:03 AM2 months ago

How does Rafael Nadal arrive ?

Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the Miami ATP he lost in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be on leave due to an injury. After the Madrid Open playing at home and with good sensations he tried to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinal round. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapavalov deprived him of advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set 6-1. Despite his doubts, he again showed his grit to win his 14th Roland Garros. In the first round of Wimbledon he beat Ceracute; in four sets against Cerú ndolo 

 

9:58 AM2 months ago

Background

Rafael Nadal and Ricard Berankis will face each other in the second round of Wimbledon and this will be their second clash, after having met this year during the month of January in the Melbourne set in the round of 16 in which the Spaniard ended up winning in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5. A tournament finally in which the Spanish tennis player won in his preparation for the Australian Open;
9:53 AM2 months ago

Venue: The match will be played at Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.

9:48 AM2 months ago

Preview of the match

Rafael Nadal and Ricard Berankis will face each other in the second round of Wimbledon, this will be the second clash between these players
 
9:43 AM2 months ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis at Wimbledon

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be  your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the análisisis prior to the match and news here ;live from VAVEL.
 
