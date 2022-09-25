Novak Djokovic vs Auger Aliassame: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Laver Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Auger Aliassime live?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Auger Aliassime in Laver Cup?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 14:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
England: 13: 30 AM
Australia : 22:30 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Laver Cup
The format of the competition has three singles matches per day and one doubles match. On the first day, a win is worth one point, on the second day two points and on the third day three points. On the last day of the competition the order is reversed and the first match is the doubles match, followed by the singles matches. Each match is played to the best of three sets. A total of 24 points are distributed, so the first to reach 13 points is the winner. In case of a tie at 12 points, a deciding match will be played on Sunday.
Summary of the last meeting between Novak Djokovic and Auger Aliassame
How does Auger Aliassame arrive?
The Canadian tennis player is not in a good moment due to his disappointing results in the last Grand Slams he has played, being eliminated in the first round of the ATP Wimbledon and in the second round of the US Open. In the Davis Cup with his country he won two of the three matches he has played in singles and the two he played in doubles. In this Laver Cup he has lost in his first match against Berrettini in three sets.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments in this 2022, because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the controversy, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated the Russian Kchanov by 6-3 and 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left him out. While in the Monte Carlo ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon and reappeared at the Laver Cup winning one singles and one doubles on the second day;
Background
Novak Djokovic and Auger Aliassame have only met twice in their sporting careers. Both were this year last May, the first one at the ATP Rome tournament where Novak Djokovic won 7-5, 7-6 in the quarter-final round. Finally the Serbian tennis player was proclaimed champion of the Italian tournament even without conceding a set and the most recent one in June at the Hurlingham exhibition where Novak Djokovic also won.
Venue: The match will be played at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is used for concerts and major sporting events. It was built in 2007 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Noval Djokovic and Auger Aliassame to meet on the third day of the Laver Cup
