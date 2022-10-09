Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Final ATP Astana

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
In a few moments we will share with you Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live coverage of the match, as well as the latest news from the ATP Astana. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?
This is the kickoff time for the match on several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Summary of the last meeting between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to win another title since he hasn't done it since the ATP Mallorca in June, although after falling in the round of 32 against Kyrgios, he also fell in the first round to the young Englishman Draper. In the last Grand Slam he had the chance to be number 1, but in the first round he was eliminated by the Colombian Daniel Elahi. He helped his Greek team by winning both singles matches. In the Laver Cup he beat Argentine Schwartzann, but lost to Tiafoe in the match that gave the rest of the world team the win. In this tournament he has defeated Kukushkin, Nardi, Hurkacz and Rublev, in which he has only matched a single set against the Russian in the semifinals;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments in this 2022, because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the controversy, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated the Russian Kchanov by 6-3 and 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left him out. While in the Monte Carlo ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. In the ú last tournament in Tel Aviv was proclaimed champion ó n, in this has won a Gar n, Van de Zandschulp Roberto Bautista and Daniiel Medvedev, now will play á with Stefanos Tsitsipas with the search á take the title.
Background
A total of 10 times Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won seven times, while the Greek has won three times. The last time these two players met was in May precisely in another final, that of the ATP Rome in which Djokovic won 6-0 and 7-6. They also met in 2021 and it was in the final of Roland Garros in 2021 in a thrilling five-set match that ended with a victory for the Serb who has won the last five duels. The última victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the exhibition, while his último triumph fell ó in the quarterfinals of the ATP Shanghai in which the Greek took the victory in three sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Daulet National, located in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity of 2700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic will meet in the final of the Astana ATP in search of the title;
